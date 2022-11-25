Students stood down almost 20,000 times this year, 15% more than 2017

School students across the country were stood down almost 20,000 times this year, 15% more than 2017. (File photo)

The number of students sent home from school has increased by 15% in the past five years, with more than 19,500 stand-downs so far this year, government data shows.

However, a youth expert suspects the true number could be higher, saying schools sometimes stand-down and suspend students off the books.

August saw 3500 stand-downs across primary and secondary schools – the highest number in any month since 2017.

Oscar*, an 11-year-old with autism, anxiety and ADHD, was stood down twice in 2021 before he was kicked out of his school.

Annebelle Leyden, Oscar’s mother, said the transition back to school after lockdown was made more difficult by bullying.

“His stuff had been taken all the time, and this last instance his chair had been taken, and he came back to go to his desk and had nowhere to sit.

“It escalated, because he just wanted to sit down and decompress. He ended up punching a boy,” she said.

The school moved Oscar to another class. When Oscar’s behaviour didn’t stop, the school stood him down before eventually excluded him entirely, she said.

RNZ The mother of an autistic boy says she is heartbroken that her son's school has decided to exclude him, despite the intervention of the Children's Commissioner.

“His trust in schools has been extremely affected by it. He actually said to me, ‘Why does this school hate me?’”

Leyden didn’t believe stand-downs, suspensions and exclusions should exist: “I think they’re so damaging.”

Despite a drop in 2020, the overall trend was rising, data obtained under the Official Information Act shows.

If a child behaves in a way likely to cause serious harm to themself or other students, they can be sent home for up to five days. Children can be stood down multiple times.

Dane Dougan​ from Autism NZ said stand-downs and exclusions disproportionately affect neurodiverse students.

“It's not the child’s behaviour that you need to focus on. What you need to focus on is what triggers that behaviour.”

If you can understand the trigger, you can avoid the behaviour occurring, he said.

“A lot of the time, it’s around misunderstanding, and that person shouldn’t have been stood down.”

Youth Law manager Neil Shaw​ agreed stand-downs weren’t the best way to manage behaviour.

“Sending kids home is not a good thing. The kids treat it as a holiday – it doesn't cause any adjustment to kids’ behaviour at schools and often makes it worse.”

UNSPLASH/Supplied Dane Dougan from Autism NZ said stand-downs disproportionately affect neurodiverse students. (File photo).

Ministry of Education spokesperson Sean Teddy​ said schools were seeing an increase in “very challenging” behaviour, linked to “increasing complexity” in children’s lives.

Teddy said serious behaviour incidents were complex, with multiple causes, and required “flexible, multi-faceted” approaches.

“It is important to note that stand-downs, suspensions, exclusions and expulsions are not measures of student behaviour, but measures of a school’s reaction to such behaviours,” Teddy said.

“We want to encourage and support schools to use reflective and restorative practices – asking what went wrong and why, how to repair any harm caused, and how to prevent it from happening again,” he said.

*Name has been changed to protect the anonymity of the child involved.