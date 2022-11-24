Tertiary union to take legal action against AUT after 250 staff redundancies

The union says its preference is to resolve issues without legal action, but has been left with “no option”.

Tertiary Education Union is taking legal action against Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in the hope it will curtail plans to make at least 170 people redundant.

Organiser Jill Jones said the union and staff wanted to avoid legal action but felt they’d been left with “no option” as AUT has handled the situation “extremely poorly”.

“Vice Chancellor Damon Salesa still hasn’t fronted up and engaged with staff,” she said. AUT has been contacted for comment.

On September 5, AUT announced an expected 230 redundancies among a number of other cost-cutting measures, despite making a $12 million surplus in 2020 and 2021.

READ MORE:

* Tertiary Education Union calls on members to boycott Victoria University graduation

* AUT's figures to justify 250 redundancies 'just don't add up', staff say

* Number of redundancies expected at AUT increases to 250, 9% more than forecast



Last month, the university said it anticipated making 250 equivalent full-time staff redundant – 9% more than was initially forecast.

TEU has not yet revealed the nature of the legal action, but said the matter was before the employment relations authority.

AUT academics were also concerned about the lack of transparency regarding the mass redundancies.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Damon Salesa became the vice-chancellor of AUT earlier this year (file photo).

Jones said the union is concerned that AUT is “picking people to dismiss” based on teaching and research requirements they did not know they had to meet.

“During the Covid lockdowns, AUT managers had told staff to concentrate on the welfare of their students and putting courses online rapidly.”

“Now, as a redundancy criterion, AUT have decided that if some staff did not produce a certain number or type of research outputs during that time, or meet arbitrary teaching requirements, they will lose their jobs,” Jones said.

The Tertiary Education Union want the Vice Chancellor to withdraw his redundancy proposal and engage in a “meaningful discussion” about the situation.

Earlier this year, AUT climbed in international university rankings reaching the 251-300 band.

Speaking about AUT’s new ranking, vice-chancellor Damon Salesa said the results were driven by the university’s research excellence and academic citations, inciting more anger from staff about the impending job cuts.

An AUT spokesperson said the university has been in an 11-week consultation period with TEU, which is still ongoing.

“We are proposing staff cuts reluctantly. The AUT Financial Recovery Programme is essential for the sustainability of our University and our ability to deliver to our students, partners, and communities.

“Recent national impacts have made it necessary to address short to medium term budget issues.

“Student numbers have continued to decline following the Covid-19 pandemic, and government funding and fees increases are not keeping pace with inflation; while salary costs – the University’s largest expenditure – have continued to increase,” the spokesperson said.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF TEU staff at Waikato university will be part of a nationwide strike on Thursday. (First published October, 2022)

AUT is not the only university facing backlash from staff.

Last month, 7000 university staff walked out in a nationwide strike as the TEU proposed an 8% pay rise for all staff to match rising inflation.

It was the first co-ordinated strike of staff from all eight New Zealand universities in 20 years.

The University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater previously told Stuff the university wasn’t in a position to meet union demands “without a significant increase in funding from central Government”.