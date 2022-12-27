Behind the Lens: Andy MacDonald

Andy MacDonald / Stuff
Maitai School, the top of the south's only day school for students with complex needs, will be moving to a larger site in Richmond.

In this series, Stuff’s visual journalists tell us the stories of how they took the shot.

My shot of a Nelson student playing with a bubble machine helped me win the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year award.

I was shooting photos for a story on the relocation of Maitai School - the only day school for students with high and complex needs in the top of the South Island - to a new site in Richmond.

I was shown into the sensory room where one young student, Liam Durbin, was interacting with the bubble machine.

I grabbed a few frames as the machine cycled through the various colours and this one proved to be the best combo of colour and expression.

Gear Used

A Nikon D750 with a f 1.4 50mm lens - shot at 1.4 - because the 50mm is really soft and has a very shallow depth of field wide open and I thought it would add to the ethereal feel of the photo.

 