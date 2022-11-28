Queen Elizabeth College offers families $150 credit to soften school expenses

Thanks to the new equity index funding, Queen Elizabeth College will be offering a credit to families which can be used for expenses such as uniforms, camps and sports fees, including volleyball.

A Palmerston North secondary school is to offer a credit for school activities to help families with economic pressures following a change in the way the Government funds schools.

Queen Elizabeth College, which has a roll in the mid-300s, has decided to offer families a $150 credit for school-associated costs next year once the new equity index funding is introduced.

Principal Chris Moller said the school had received a significant increase in funding through the change to the new equity index.

The equity index measures a range of social factors to determine school funding and will lead to many schools receiving an increase.

It will replace the decile system, which has been criticised for stigmatising schools at the lower end of the scale.

“We talked to the staff and the board to see if we could give some direct support to families,” Moller said.

“While education in New Zealand is free, you’ve still got to buy uniforms, stationery, quite a few associated costs, especially with kids picking specific courses or going on camps or doing sport.

“School can't cover those in their budgets. We decided to put a credit of $150 per enrolment that families can decide if they want to use that.

“It can go to uniform purchases, or sport fees or camp or things like that.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Queen Elizabeth College principal Chris Moller wants to be able to support the school’s students more.

Some school courses have fees for take-home components and Moller said they wanted to support students with different interests, sports and camps. The grant starts next year.

Moller said it was “quite tough out there” with the cost-of-living crisis New Zealand was facing, so this move would help whānau.

A school camp could cost $100 to $200, a uniform $200, stationery $50, and $120 for social basketball.

“It’s $50 for music lessons, we might get more kids taking music.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Students such as Saviour Patuwai will be able to use the credit on sports fees.

The credit would be further assistance for students following the Government’s lunches-in-schools programme, and the school offers a computer loan system where children can borrow computers from the library.

Central Districts Principals’ Association chairman Gary Yeatman, who was also the principal of Awatapu College, welcomed the increase in funding for schools.

“Any increase in government funding that can assist schools in providing better outcomes, through targeted and strategic spending, for our students is appreciated.

“So often principals and boards are in the best place to make these decisions, not those working outside schools.”

Awatapu was working through its budget to see how to best use the funding to ensure students had access to the services and support they needed.

“This funding may, as an example, allow us to employ staff to help those with additional needs, likewise it may mean keeping class sizes small in the junior school, or subsiding sports or activity fees for those who need assistance.

"What we would like to see next is a bigger contribution to building projects.”