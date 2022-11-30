NCEA fail rate expected to rise after numeracy and literacy changes

NCEA grades are expected to drop after new numeracy standards were introduced. (File photo)

NCEA attainment could drop after the new literacy and numeracy standards are introduced next year, according to a minister’s briefing report.

The report, released on Wednesday, advised Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti that student grades could take a temporary fall as the changes are put in place.

Only 35% of students who took part in the latest NCEA literacy and numeracy pilot passed the writing standard earlier this year.

Post Primary Teachers' Association president Melanie Webber​ said tightening the literacy and numeracy standards was important, but teachers needed support or students would fall through the cracks.

“Yes, we need to make sure students are literate and numerate, but we also need to make sure we’re giving them the support they need to get there,” she said.

The report also referenced targeted support for some schools, but Webber said she hadn’t seen anything from the Government.

“We need professional development time for teachers to work on their planning.

“I've sat in a number of meetings with principals across the motu and asked them if they have experienced these targeted supports. They haven’t,” she said.

This is not the first set of concerns to be raised over the implementation of the new literacy and numeracy changes.

Earlier this month, school educators raised the alarm that the standards could “provoke a crisis” and “undermine the credibility” of the NCEA assessment system.

Principals were also concerned that the changes would “exacerbate institutional racism in the education sector” and leave Māori and Pasifika students to fall through the cracks.

The pilot programme, which took place in 200 schools earlier this year, saw just one-third of students pass the writing assessment.

The Ministry of Education said it was putting extra support in place to support schools to make the changes.

Four additional teacher-only days would be made available for primary and secondary schools - two in 2023 and two in 2024.

Those were to be used by teachers to plan for the curriculum refresh and the NCEA Change Programme, as well as the re-design of Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Erica Stanford says the Government is not doing enough to raise literacy and numeracy levels. (File photo)

The National party's spokesperson for education, Erica Stanford​, said the Government was not doing enough.

“The education system is failing students from disadvantaged backgrounds and kiwi kids are not learning the basics they need to be successful,” she said.

“We should immediately prioritise teaching kids the basics and that starts with one hour of numeracy and literacy every day at primary school.

“Without urgent change, our literacy and numeracy standards will continue to decline, and our children will continue to fall behind the rest of the world,” Stanford said.