'Sports nerds' level up school PE to engage 21st century kids

Children at College Street Normal School are put through their paces by Footsteps, a PE programme that uses technology to amplify the kids' engagement.

Red, green, blue. As each light is smacked out a new target appears, much like a round of whack-a-mole.

But this is no arcade amusement or video game. It’s the whackers, not the mole, who are darting about, and they’ve got sweaty, smiling faces to show for it.

Children at College Street Normal School this week embraced an exercise programme where sports science tools were part of the game and also the prize.

Kids love technology, but it can be a testing relationship for parents who find their children drawn to tablets and smart phones like moths to a flame. But at least moths are still flapping their wings.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jack Tagicakibau, 10, left, and Dennis Hopkins, 10, jostle to catch a ball dispensed from a machine.

A study by Auckland universities and the Ministry of Social Development in 2019 showed the increased time Kiwi children were spending staring at screens was stunting their development of motor skills due to reduced outdoor play.

The self-confessed “sports nerds” who run Footsteps are using the allure of technology but applying it to improving fundamental movement skills.

Its director Max Hopf, 26, said there was so much technology in professional sport, and he wanted to take it into schools and show them how cool it was.

“I just believe that technology sets the stage very well for a situation in that kids can learn. The excitement that comes from the technology definitely creates a better learning environment ... An excited brain is a better learning brain.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Dennis Hopkins, 10, races to raise his hand and trip a light sensor.

Children at the Wednesday session had their sensory reaction speeds, focus and hand-eye co-ordination tested using colour-coded throwing sticks, flashing balls, a ball-shooter, reflex lights and strobe glasses.

Several kids were handed step-counters for an extra competition, and were eager to compare “scores” at the end.

Children typically hit 3500 steps in an hour-long Footsteps session.

“Some kids you put it on them and it’s all systems go,” trainer Matt Wells, 28, said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Shaquil Hewage, 11 tries to catch a colour-coded throwing stick while contending with strobe glasses that reduce the visual informaton going to his brain.

Braxton Joe-Kaiwai, 10, loved the whack-a-mole station, where armed with a foam pool noodle he had to smack blinking reflex lights that matched the colour of his noodle. The best part? “Whacking!”

It was also favourite for Finian Moore, 10, “because I’m really good at it”.

More challenging for him were the strobe glasses, which delayed visual information getting to the brain. The kids were wearing them while trying to catch a stick by a handle corresponding to the colour called out by the thrower.

Ella Tietjens, 10, said she loved every station and really enjoyed the programme because it helped hone her skills for netball, basketball and touch.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Dennis Hopkins, 10, checking his performance with Footsteps director Max Hopf, who says the kids love the instantaneous access to data and feedback that sports technology provides.

The children taking part were all from the school’s sports academy. They were already active kids, and needed little encouragement to participate or compete.

But Footsteps was aimed at all pupils, and Hopf said the technology engaged children in a way traditional PE classes – which hadn’t kept pace with sports science – couldn’t.

“PE in primary schools is maybe running around the block and playing a game. It may not be enough of a challenge for kids who should be developing fundamental movement skills, who can be pushed a bit further.

“And it may not be the right approach for kids who aren’t active, and don’t have the support at home to be active.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ella Tietjens, 10, takes out the next light sensor in a rapid game testing reflexes and focus. Repetition is a key part of skill progression.

Such a child may just play an “inactive active” role at a first session, such as holding a tablet and pushing a button, until they’re comfortable to participate further.

Hopf and Wells, who were also personal trainers at The Rec Room in Feilding, had taken Footsteps to 40 schools, holiday and after-school programmes in the past 2 ½ years.

They started with taster sessions, with funding from Sport NZ, and now offered a programme where they go into schools for a week or two at a time.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Raiden Pehi, 9, gets a congrats from Footsteps director Max Hopf after topping the class with 2603 steps in 45 minutes.

Clive Robertson, College Street Normal School’s sports co-ordinator and digital technology lead teacher, said they were already signed up for 2023 and would offer Footsteps to the whole school should the budget allow it.

”The resources they offer, the school can’t afford to have itself. We couldn’t do it. It’s amazing to be able to provide it.

“It’s not serious, it’s fun. If you watch a parent coach sport, it’s not always fun. Max is really motivating and encouraging.”

Footsteps is taking school bookings for 2023.