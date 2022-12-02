Auckland Uni students still awaiting exam results due to staff strike

TEU members at the University of Auckland have banned entering or releasing student marks. (File photo)

Auckland University union members are delaying exam marks for the fourth week in a row as they protest an “unacceptable” pay offer.

On Thursday, Vice-chancellor of the University of Auckland Dawn Freshwater sent a staff email – seen by Stuff – calling the strikes “extraordinarily damaging”.

“Students [raised] concerns about entry into limited access courses for 2023, securing offers to study at universities overseas and securing offers of employment.

“Many of our international students also need confirmation of their grades to secure their student visas,” Freshwater said.

Students should receive grades between 10 and 20 days after their exam, according to the University of Auckland website.

The strike began on November 14 – the last day of Auckland University exams – and has been extended to midnight December 5.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Nicole Wallace said Auckland staff didn’t want their strike action to impact students, but were “disappointed” with Freshwater’s response.

“Dawn Freshwater appears to be shifting the blame to TEU members for a problem entirely of her making,” Wallace said.

The union said it would end the strike action if Freshwater removed a proposal from the employee agreement to end retirement gratuity for all future staff.

“The employer has basically said, ‘We’ll give you more money if you sell off the rights of future staff’ and our members find that unacceptable,” Wallace said.

In the email, Freshwater said her “primary focus during the strike action” had been to fulfil her obligations to students.

“We have been working with deans and academic leaders to find solutions for those [students] most impacted by this action, and the faculties are already working directly with individual students to resolve their particular situations,” she wrote.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said the email was not intended to “blame” anybody, but to highlight the work the university is doing to support students.

The removal of retirement gratuity for future staff signals a shift in how the uni will reward staff, the spokesperson said.

“We would like to be able to invest more in our staff while they are working for us rather than once they have left, and we are consulting on an enhanced parental leave policy, which more staff will be able to access and which offers better annual leave entitlements on return from leave.

”The university continues to meet with the union for bargaining and to negotiate in good faith. The university offered movement on three key parts of the offer last week, all related to remuneration to further support our lower-paid staff,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a group of University of Auckland students started a petition on Wednesday, in support of staff strike action, which has received more than 500 signatures.

Auckland University is not the only tertiary institution to take to the streets this year.

In October, 7000 university staff walked out in a nationwide strike as the TEU proposed an 8% pay rise for all staff to match rising inflation.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF TEU staff at Waikato university will be part of a nationwide strike on Thursday. (First published October, 2022)

It was the first coordinated strike of staff from all eight New Zealand universities in 20 years.

Earlier this week, staff at three universities have settled their pay dispute, with some workers securing a pay hike of up to 17.9%.

Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members at University of Otago, University of Canterbury and Victoria University of Wellington voted to ratify new collective agreements.

Strike action is ongoing at University of Auckland, while staff are still negotiating at Massey University, Waikato University, Lincoln University and Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

Auckland University Students Association and the University of Auckland have been contacted for comment.