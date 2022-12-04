The university challenge - how our tertiary institutions need to adapt or wither

There may be a case for some modest consolidation of universities in New Zealand, writes Steve Maharey. (File photo)

Steve Maharey is a director. He is a former academic, politician and Vice-Chancellor.

OPINION: In the 21st century, universities have two reasons to exist.

The first is to cultivate the development of free individuals by providing a liberal programme of teaching and research in natural sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities and interdisciplinary studies.

The second, is to produce the knowledge and innovation needed to address national and international goals.

READ MORE:

* US midterm elections: No red tide, but the 2024 election is far from settled

* ACC suffers record $4.5 billion fall in the value of its investments

* The 2023 general election will be about who can fix things



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff about Te Pūkenga. First published on September 14, 2022.

Unfortunately, the current environment in New Zealand makes it a challenge for universities to achieve either of these outcomes.

If universities faced challenges before Covid-19 (and they did), in the aftermath of the pandemic, life has become very grim.

Covid-19 has greatly exacerbated the long-term financial problems faced by universities, forcing downsizing and a rushed rethink of teaching, research and engagement with the wider community.

This could not come at a worse time. The call, not just in New Zealand but around the globe, is for a new normal – economically, socially, technologically, environmentally, culturally and politically.

If there is any chance of this happening, universities cannot spend their time preoccupied with themselves. They need to be outward-looking and ready to contribute to the challenges of the new times we live in.

For this to happen, the university system must change.

What is to be done?

Universities are funded through the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC). The TEC was originally set up to operate as a light-handed strategic body that worked with the sector on a “management by exception” basis.

That is, while universities were to remain autonomous, the TEC would have the mandate to develop a national strategy and steer the system by negotiating specific changes in teaching, research, innovation and engagement activities.

Each university was to submit a three-year investment plan covering everything it intended to do. The TEC would look at the plans and ensure that, taken together, they met the needs of the country.

Monique Ford/Stuff Steve Maharey says the current model for New Zealand’s eight universities needs to change. (File photo)

Rather than all universities teaching much the same programme the aim was for them to differentiate. While all universities seek to offer a comprehensive programme, it was thought each should aim to be distinct and avoid unnecessary duplication.

Collaboration between universities (and with other teaching and research institutions) was encouraged. The Centres of Research Excellence, contributed to by all universities, is one example of what was wanted.

So far, so good. Unfortunately, few of these intentions are in place today. The TEC is focused on compliance not strategy.

The temptation might be, therefore, to undertake restructuring. No need. If the TEC operated as intended, it would bring about an immediate positive change.

But there would need to be more.

It has long been thought that New Zealand cannot afford eight world-class universities. There may be a case for some modest consolidation of universities (Lincoln and Canterbury?). Whether this occurs or not, there is a pressing need to make more effective use of current resources. The TEC, for example, could encourage common financial, procurement and IT policies, more shared services and the rationalisation of capital assets.

This last point has become more significant given that so much of the work of universities is and can be done online. The shift that sees staff and students working from home raises questions about the need for so much investment in buildings.

Other changes might include school students pursuing a liberal arts curriculum until year 10 when they could choose a vocational or university track.

Universities could then teach degrees while the polytechnic sector taught two-year associate degrees and other shorter vocational qualifications. If polytechnic students needed to advance their education, they would ‘staircase’ into a university.

The shift to tech-enabled learning needs to be urgently reviewed. While this shift is desirable and inevitable, it must be underpinned by a sound model of teaching and learning along with appropriate funding.

In an ideal world, there should be no tuition fees, no student loans and an adequate living allowance.

Thinking of research, the Performance-Based Research Fund (PBRF) has served its purpose and should be overtaken by funding being allocated as part of the investment plan submitted to the TEC.

Universities and Crown Research Institutes should work more collaboratively, something that could be facilitated by collocation and changes in funding models that currently create undesirable division.

Finally, universities should work together to increase their ability to recruit international students and contributing to national and international economic, social, diplomatic and cultural goals.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Steve Maharey is a former vice-chancellor of Massey University.

There is more that will need to be done. But there is enough here to dramatically improve the environment of New Zealand universities.

It is worth reinforcing that, while these are substantial proposals, they can be instituted using much of the existing ‘architecture’ of the university sector. The keys to success will be finding the right people to lead change and a commitment to no cuts in funding (in the future funding increases will be needed) while the sector adjusts to operating in new ways.

Make no mistake, universities are in trouble. They need a new and vastly more positive environment to operate in.

If we are serious about building an open, smart, knowledge-based future, universities must be at the heart of our ambitions.