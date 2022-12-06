Secondary teachers to strike in term 1 after rejecting 'disappointing' pay offer

PPTA Manawatū-Whanganui regional chairperson Rebecca Hopper, centre, says teachers are leaving the profession because of the work conditions. (File photo)

High school teachers across Aotearoa have voted to strike after rejecting the Ministry of Education's collective pay offer.

More than 20,000 secondary school teachers, represented by the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua, met in classrooms across the country last week.

Teachers have voted to take a one-day strike during the first term of 2023.

PPTA president Melanie Webber said the government’s offer was “extremely disappointing” and “does nothing to address our valid concern”.

“There must be significantly more pastoral care staffing to work with students who are at risk of disengaging with schooling,” she said.

Members of the PPTA voted on four collective agreements, covering principals and teachers in secondary schools and area schools, last week. All were declined.

“All four collective agreements include a pay offer over two years well below the projected cost of living. Schools would seriously struggle to recruit and retain specialist subject teachers at the pay rates proposed,” Webber said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber says the government’s offer is extremely disappointing.

PPTA teacher members also voted to put a ban on teachers relief teaching for classes within their school as of term 1, 2023.

Webber said she was hoping the government would improve its offers before the next school year came around.

The union wants to see higher salaries and better conditions to help attract and keep quality teachers in the education workforce.

It also wants “significantly more” pastoral care staffing to work with students who are disengaging with education.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The union wants to see higher salaries and better conditions to help attract and keep quality teachers in the education workforce (file photo).

Hobsonville Point Secondary School principal Maurie Abraham said the government offer was “gut-wrenching”.

“The last few years have been incredibly hard on principals. I’ve been a principal for 20 years and these last three have been the most demanding I’ve ever experienced,” he said.

Maurie is a member of the New Zealand Secondary Principals' Council, which is negotiating its own collective agreement under the PPTA.

“Principals have led staff and students and the community through the pandemic, making sure kids can still learn while their wellbeing has been looked after.”

Abraham said the offer, that did not match the cost of inflation, was “bordering on an insult”.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

Principals in the PPTA would not be striking, but would take different industrial action if it came to it, Abraham said.

Secondary school principals and teachers are not the only ones unhappy with the government’s education pay agreements.

Last week, primary school principals and teachers also rejected the Ministry of Education’s offer.

A poll of members from the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa union showed teachers “unequivocally voted” against settling their collective agreements, telling the ministry to “do better”.

The Ministry of Education has been approached for comment.