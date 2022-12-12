Graduate teachers hit by $460 fee before starting work: 'It's a strain'

Graduate teacher Charlie Myer can't afford to pay his $464.37 teacher registration fee.

Young teachers, who haven’t started their first jobs yet, are being expected to pay more than $460 in registration fees.

This cohort of teachers is the first to pay this amount after registration fees were more than doubled earlier this year.

Graduate teacher Charlie Myer​, 24, said after years of study and contending with the rising cost of living, the fee simply wasn’t affordable.

“I don’t have any savings anymore. Like, I'm living pay cheque to pay cheque,” he said.

Myer said this year had been “very financially challenging”.

“My Studylink living costs, course-related costs and student allowance hasn’t even been able to cover my rent and bills.”

During one of his teaching placements, Myer worked 12-hour days just to make ends meet.

“I worked full-time unpaid hours at school teaching and then working from 10pm to 2am at night.

“With the whole year of not being able to pay for basic necessities at the end of it, then being asked to spend over $450 just to tell people that we are teachers – it’s a strain,” he said.

Despite having a job lined up in Wellington for 2023, Myrer hasn’t paid his registration fee and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to.

“It’s a hit to your hauora,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

Melanie Webber​, the president of the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA), said starting a teaching job was already a big cost for young people.

“These young teachers have been asking me, ‘where do we get the money to pay for this?’ In many cases, they’ve been students for four years.

“You’ve got other expenses when you start working for the first time, moving, getting a work wardrobe. Many can’t afford it,” she said.

The Ministry of Education said school boards could decide to cover the cost of these fees, but the ministry recommends against it.

Earlier this week, the PPTA rejected a pay offer from the government and voted for a one-day strike in the first term of 2023.

“Our claim includes paying for teachers’ practising certificates, so they’re paid by the employers,” Webber said.

“It’s one of the things that our members feel really strongly about. Fees were paid for in the collective agreement prior to this one.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber says many young teachers can’t afford the registration cost.

Ministry education workforce leader Anna Welanyk said the ministry understood the pressures first-time teachers were under, but the fees were a matter for school boards.

“The teacher employment agreements, as negotiated with teachers’ union representatives, do not provide for payment or reimbursement of the fees for teacher registration and practising certificates.

“Government is committed to addressing low pay, including the rates of pay for people entering teaching,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Teaching Council said it was looking at ways to allow teachers to pay the fee in small instalments.

“We are doing everything we can to provide a facility for any teacher to pay fees by fortnightly instalments in the future, but this will depend on the government’s willingness to fund the significant cost,” she said.

“In the meantime, in the cases of genuine financial hardship, we suggest teachers contact us to see what options are available.”