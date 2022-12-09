Plight of stressed Massey staff laid bare at university council meeting

Palmerston North city councillor Lorna Johnson addresses the Massey council, saying damage to the university’s reputation also damages the city.

After striking three times this year, Massey staff have taken their concerns straight to the University Council and vice-chancellor Jan Thomas.

About 50 staff and union representatives were escorted by security guards into the public part of the University Council meeting on Thursday, the body responsible for governing the university.

The peaceful protesters sang a waiata as they entered the recently renovated Refectory building, three speeches were given, and they departed as they came, singing in unity.

Initially asking for an 8% pay rise, the Tertiary Education Union (TEC) had amended its claim to 7.2%, the rate of inflation, TEC organiser Laurence O’Halloran said.

“We’re basically seeking for the vice-chancellor to give staff protection from inflation so their wages don’t decrease while we try to keep pace with the cost of living crisis.”

Palmerston North city councillor Lorna Johnson, there as a member of the community, spoke to the Massey Council.

She said the city and university were linked, with the reputation of one affecting the other.

“It’s of great concern to be seeing the series of headlines in the last few months around job cuts, around pay issues, and around lack of morale.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Protesters assembling outside the Refectory building on Thursday.

Student Joshua Parsons told the meeting he could not recommend Massey University to his friends.

“I haven’t met a single staff member who isn’t stressed out. And as an internal student I found that half or more than half of my courses have been delivered entirely or mostly online.

“What really hurts me is that it seems to me this is all in the interest of profit. It’s in the interest of cutting costs. I’m still paying the same amount for my studies,” said Parsons.

TEC branch co-president Te Awatea Ward spoke about the difficulties staff were facing.

“I have heard more and more from staff about how hard it is to make ends meet … we can’t afford our rent, we can’t afford to feed our families.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff TEU branch co-president Te Awatea Ward.

O’Halloran said incremental progress had been made on negotiations but “they are some ways apart” and the university’s offer would see some positions paid below the living wage.

University staff worked to keep the university going during Covid, and were now hoping the university would reciprocate.

During the protests Thomas received an 18% payrise to restore her salary to her pre-Covid level of $586,000.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Council chairman Michael Ahie listens to the concerns being raised.

In October strike action led to a mass walkout of staff across all eight universities.

Each university is a separate employer, so negotiations have occurred individually with three universities settling claims in December.

For Massey University, the parties have agreed to reschedule a date for negotiations in the new year.

Unlike Auckland university, Massey has held stoppages but so far has not withheld student grades.

“We will consider all options in the new year,” O’Halloran said.