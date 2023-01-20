Only 14% of staff have completed te reo in schools programme

More than 10,000 teachers, education support staff and educational leaders around Aotearoa have completed the government’s programme to improve te reo proficiency in schools.

The Government and te reo Māori activists are confident that a programme to improve te reo proficiency in schools is working, despite low participation.

Eighteen months into the four-year scheme, only one in seven education staff in Aotearoa have finished the course – known as Te Ahu o te Reo Māori – according to figures from the Ministry of Education.

In 2021, 6190 participants completed the programme – less than two-thirds of the 10,000 allowed into the course annually.

A further 3918 completed Te Ahu o te Reo Māori in the first half of 2022, taking the total number to 10,108​ – 14% of the 72,000 strong teaching force. Figures to December are expected in late February.

Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis did not answer whether these figures match with expectations, but did say it was on everyone to ensure the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

“I’m incredibly proud of the 10,000 teachers and educators who have graduated from the Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori programme to date,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis said we all have a responsibility of revitalising Te Reo Māori.

“It’s exciting as they’re now equipped with the skills to improve the use of te reo Māori among 200,000 tamariki in classrooms across the country.

“Whilst we celebrate the 10,000 teachers who have graduated thus far, we’re excited for the next tranche of teachers who will participate and the positive impact this will have on tamariki across the country,” Davis said.

The Government set aside $108m in its 2020 Budget to run the programme over four years beginning in 2021, aiming to have 40,000 education staff pass the course by 2025.

Ngahiwi Apanui, chief executive of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, said they were “pleased” with the numbers of education staff having gone through the course.

“Te reo Māori is New Zealand's language and a language for all New Zealanders. We are pleased to see thousands complete the programme and look forward to many more,” he said.

“Their contribution will be vital to achieving the Maihi Karauna goal of 1 million speakers of te reo Māori by 2040.”

Stuff The first part of the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme will see educators go through interactive Māori lessons so they can feel more comfortable using phrases.

In addition to Te Ahu o Te Reo Māori, this year will also see the implementation of Te Takanga o Te Wā, a new curriculum to teach local histories and Aotearoa New Zealand histories in schools.

”Having a deeper understanding of our history will also encourage a clearer understanding of the importance of te reo Māori,” Davis added.

A report proactively released by the Government shows the desire by the ministry to extend the programme from 2025 to 2030.

What are they learning?

Te Ahu o te Reo Māori aims to improve teachers’ and school staff's understanding of key elements of te reo. It is delivered by different agencies in each region of Aotearoa and covers: