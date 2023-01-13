Massey Uni finances improve but multimillion-dollar loss still predicted

The final stage of the redevelopment project for Massey University’s vet tower, which has now been demolished, is expected to start this year.

Massey University is still forecasting a multimillion-dollar deficit, but the financial prediction has improved in the past six months.

The university’s finance report at its December council meeting said Massey’s operating budget for the 10 months to October 31 was a $13.3m deficit.

In July the university had forecast a $43.2 million deficit, but by September the year-to-date forecast had improved to $15.3m deficit for the seven months ended July 31.

Stuff asked Massey if it was concerned about the financial position and what is being done to improve things.

READ MORE:

* New research centre to lead the way in innovation

* Joint dairy research facility in Manawatū boosts on-farm research

* Cryptomining attack prompts password changes at Massey University



A university spokesperson said as the July forecast was made early in the year, it was difficult to do, particularly with the unpredictable global environment.

“However, key areas of improvement include cost containment measures across the university, some increases in research income and gaining a clearer picture of enrolments as the year progressed.”

In July, Massey said its senior leadership team was putting plans in place to ensure the financial sustainability of the university.

The spokesperson told Stuff Massey was always looking at improving how it operated, including where it invested and where it could reduce costs.

“There are a number of initiatives under way as the university works to improve its financial viability without compromising the quality of core services.”

The report said the one-off gain on a sale of land at its Auckland campus of $28.8m was $11.2m below budget due to the book value of the land being rectified at the time of the finalising 2021 annual financial statements.

The settlement date for the land, a 9.5-hectare piece of bare land that was surplus to teaching and learning requirements, had initially been set for May last year, but was delayed and was settled in August.

The university has earlier said the sale would improve the deficit, but it was managing the deficit before the inclusion of one-off or unusual items.

The financial report said Massey’s expenses were partially offset by temporary delays in the demolition of the veterinary tower and other expenditure.

The demolition of the tower had been scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, with reinstatement work continuing into this year.

The vet tower, which was built in 1971, was in 2019 found to be earthquake prone, so students and staff were moved to other parts of the university, then demolition work started.

The final stage of the redevelopment project was expected to start this year, including construction of student, staff and research facilities.