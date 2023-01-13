Researcher dedicated to supporting breastfeeding mothers

Massey University researcher Lily Jia has earned international recognition for her research on breastfeeding.

Having seen how important an issue it is, a Massey University researcher whose work has received international recognition is determined to keep working towards helping breastfeeding mothers.

Lily Jia works on human nutrition and has been researching what effect a yeast-based supplement has on the production of milk for breastfeeding mothers and whether it could improve milk production.

She recently attended the More Than Milk Lactation Science Symposium in Perth where she presented her PhD research and won an award. She was also recognised at a Nutrition Society New Zealand conference in Wellington.

Presenting in Australia was significant because it meant it was now international, she said.

READ MORE:

* 'No clear pathway' for international student to get NZ residency

* Breastfeeding and drinking: How much alcohol - if any - is safe?

* Researcher seeks breastfeeding mothers for Massey study



In her study she didn’t see as much growth in milk production in mothers taking the yeast supplement, but in a questionnaire, mothers reported feeling like they had an increase in milk supply.

Mothers took capsules containing the supplement, but didn’t know if they were taking the yeast product or a placebo.

“It might have just been perception, but there deserves to be more work to see if there's anything behind it.”

Jia will finish her PhD early this year and said she wants to keep studying the subject and dedicate her work to supporting people who were breastfeeding because it was such an important thing for a mother to go through.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Jia wants to continue to support breastfeeding mothers.

“I interviewed people and they said ‘I will eat dirt if I have to do it to make enough milk for my baby’.”

She wanted to look more at how people were using the products.

Jia said there were a lot of products on the market designed to assist with breast milk production, like lactation tea or biscuits, but it was not regulated and no recommendations on how much people should take.

In her study she was giving 5g a day of the supplement to people, where some recommendations say 50g a day.

“There are so many question marks. There hasn't had much research into it.”

Jia has three children and had the idea for the study in 2012 when she worried she wasn't producing enough milk.

She tells people to see healthcare professionals if they have problems with breastfeeding.