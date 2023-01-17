Cheat Sheet: NCEA results are out. Here's what you need to know

Results will be released on the NZQA website, which students can access with their log-in, but there is no set time for their release. (File photo)

High school students who have been nervously awaiting their NCEA results will be able to see their grades online from Tuesday.

Results will be published on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website, which students can access with their log-in.

This means that high schoolers will be able to find out whether they have earned University Entrance and Course Endorsements and see how many bonus credits for Covid disruption they’ve achieved.

More than 160,000 students sat NCEA in 2022 and will be awaiting results.

READ MORE:

* Former Christchurch head boy says students outside Auckland should have had more help during NCEA exams

* NCEA results are released on Thursday, here's what you need to know

* Students on track for NCEA performance despite challenges of Covid-19, schools say



Whether you’re a confused parent or an anxious student, Stuff’s got you covered with the basics of what you need to know.

I can’t find my login!

So you misplaced your login details or you don’t know your National Student Number (NSN). It’s OK. It happens to the best of us.

The first course of action is to get online and ask Awhina, the NZQA chatbot, what to do.

If Awhina can’t help you, then email helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz or give the contact centre a call at 0800 697 297. It’s open until 8pm on Tuesday.

The catch is, you can’t bribe your parents into doing this. For privacy reasons, NZQA can only give results and NSNs to the students themselves.

RNZ A new mandatory NCEA literacy and numeracy test could be too tough for some pupils. Secondary school students will have to pass the new requirement to get any level of NCEA from 2023. (Video first published in December 2020)

I’ve been checking the webpage all morning and my results aren’t here!

Breathe. Now is not the time to panic.

Sometimes it can take a little while before your results are released.

NZQA does not give a set time during the day when it will release your grades. However, they have been traditionally released early in the day and within working hours.

If your grades are still not there by 5pm then flick NZQA an email or give them a call.

Ummm... I’m pretty sure they got my grade wrong.

You’ll just have to wait, I’m afraid.

Only your grades will be released on Tuesday. You’ll have to wait another two weeks until you can read over your full exam papers – they’ll be published online on January 24.

You can’t apply for a grade review or reconsideration until after you’ve received access to your full exam papers.

Once you’ve re-read your exams, if you still think there’s been a marking mistake then you can get it remarked for $20.40 – but for now, you’ll have to sit tight.

What about my scholarship exam result?

Scholarship results are released on February 8, slightly later than the results of the regular NCEA exams. Check back in then.

If you’re waiting to see whether you’ve cracked the NZQA Top Scholar Award winners, the list will be announced on February 9.