Students staying home from school because they can't afford stationery – teachers

Being able to access sanitary items discretely makes life a lot easier, students at a Hastings school say. They were part of a KidsCan trial that provided education packs, along with period products. (First published in 2020)

Families across New Zealand are struggling to afford basic back-to-school items for their children, leading many to delay starting education, teachers say.

Leisha Byrnes​, the principal of Lincoln Heights School in West Auckland, has seen the need for support in her community skyrocket over the past year.

“The cost of petrol, the cost of basic food. Milk, bread, eggs – that's really hit our families,” she said.

With less money to purchase necessary items such as stationery and uniforms, Byrnes said children often opted to stay home from school.

READ MORE:

* Overwhelmed charities say child poverty in NZ as high as ever

* Children in poverty worry because they see the awful choices their parents are having to make

* Coronavirus: Kids starting term 3 without food or uniforms as Covid-19 bites



“It puts a lot of kids at a real disadvantage, even if they just miss those first few weeks,” she said.

It’s not just those on minimum wage who are hit by the rising cost of living. Byrnes said middle income workers were feeling it as well.

“It’s hitting everyone,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Lincoln Heights School principal Leisha Byrnes has seen the need for support in her community skyrocket over the past year.

KidsCan founder Julie Chapman said families with multiple children were having to pick which kids to send to school.

“Families are living in deficit every week and having to make such hard choices about whether to put the last $20 in the car or whether to pay power or buy food.

“Even items like uniforms, stationery and devices are becoming luxuries,” she said.

The charity, which supports nearly 900 schools nationwide with food and clothing, is also being hit.

“Our own costs for providing those things are increasing, you know, food prices up 19%. Cost of providing jackets and shoes has also risen.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF KidsCan founder Julie Chapman said families are having to pick which kids to send to school.

KidsCan has 48 schools and 62 early childhood centres on its waiting list and is appealing for donations.

Michelle Cameron, the principal of Rangitīkei College, has been working with KidsCan and getting innovative to make sure every student gets to school.

“When kids don’t turn up at school, we touch base to see how things are with the family,” she said.

Rangitīkei College covers all stationery and extracurricular costs for year 9 students and works with mana whenua, Ngāti Apa Ngā Wairiki, to ensure each child is accounted for.

“Unfortunately, attendance at school becomes an indicator of how [heavy] the strain is on family,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the increased need for organisations like KidsCan was an indicator of how hard it had been for whānau.

“There’s a rise in accommodation costs. There’s a rise in food costs, petrol costs. It’s everything,” she said.