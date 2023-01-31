Auckland schools opting not to offer distance learning after being closed by floods

The majority of Auckland schools are deciding not to offer online teaching after they were asked to close their doors due to widespread flood damage.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education ordered all Auckland schools, preschools and universities – from Wellsford to Pukekohe – to close to in-person classes until February 7.

Iona Holsted, the secretary of education, said schools could open remotely for distanced learning.

But Wendy Kofoed​, the head of the Auckland Primary Principals' Association, said getting kids set up for distance learning just wasn’t safe for her community.

READ MORE:

* Yeah, Nah: Do you support the decision to close schools in flood-hit Auckland?

* Auckland flooding: Roads closed, transport services cancelled as harsh weather returns

* Auckland floods: Residents had been warning about slip-hit road 'for years'



Families would have to drive over damaged roads to collect devices from her school, she said.

“Health and safety have to come first.”

The National Emergency Management Agency asked the ministry to help minimise traffic movement on Auckland roads while vital infrastructure was urgently repaired.

Olivia Coote Kelston Primary School was hit with a deluge of water as the storm hit on Friday afternoon.

Holsted said the closure order was being reviewed daily.

“Schools that were planning to open may be able to do so safely earlier than February 7 if the situation improves and the roads are cleared earlier than currently projected,” she said.

Kofoed wasn’t aware of any schools that had taken up the option of distance learning.

It could have worked if the storm hit a few weeks later, but beginning the school year online was difficult, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vaughan Couillault​, the head of the Secondary Principals’ Association, says it’s less complicated to “treat next week as week one” of term.

Is your school continuing with distance learning? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Many new students hadn’t even stepped foot inside their school buildings, making the transition “extra hard”.

Vaughan Couillault​, head of the Secondary Principals’ Association, agreed.

“The reality is if you haven't opened yet, it's hard to get started. You’ve got to get kids set up with logins and introductions.

“It's far less complicated to go, ‘Let's treat next week as week one,’” he said.

Couillault’s priority right now was checking in on his communities’ wellbeing.

“We’re reaching out to families who have been hit. There are teachers who have experienced damage to their property.

“I have staff who have lost vehicles – we’re trying to get out spare cars to people who need them,” he said.

Aucklanders are facing the possibility of further weather damage as another heavy downpour is set to hit the city this week.

Couillault said advice to families was to keep in contact with schools and ask for help if they need it.

“Stay connected to your school. Things could change if more significant weather arrives,” he said.