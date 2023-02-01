Auckland schools allowed to open on Wednesday, Ministry of Education says

All Auckland’s schools can reopen on Wednesday after being closed due to flood damage across the region. (File photo)

Auckland’s schools and preschools are able to open their doors as of midday Wednesday, the Ministry of Education has announced.

This comes two days after the ministry ordered all schools in Tāmaki Makaurau to close until February 7 to reduce traffic on the city’s damaged roads.

Auckland educators have criticised the ministry's handling of school closures, calling the communication “woefully inadequate”.

Education secretary Iona Holsted said in a bulletin on the Ministry of Education website the closure order was only going to remain in place for “as long as necessary”.

“Following today’s review I am lifting the direction with effect from 1 February,” she said.

This does not mean all schools will open their doors.

“Of the 381 schools that had intended to open, some of you will be ready to go from tomorrow,” Holsted said.

Are you affected by the decision? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“For others, your circumstances may have changed as a result of the weather events. Your staff, community and student body may need that extra time to prepare.”

Olivia Coote/Supplied Water rushes past Kelston Primary School sign on Friday afternoon during the Auckland floods.

The ministry reversed the decision to shut schools until February 7 after it received a report that said water is draining more quickly than expected.

“Some roads are closed, and some will remain so for the next few days.

“We have also been advised that you can expect to experience extended journey times, especially on rail networks,” she said.

After being criticised for slow communication on Monday due to a technical glitches in their email system, the ministry did not release this information online and instead sent it directly to principals.

“We will publicly release this Bulletin on our website at 2.30 pm, to give you a window to communicate with parents and communities about the situation,” Holsted said.

Stuff approached the ministry for comment on the decision but was told the ministry could not comment until 2.30pm.

Malcolm Milner​, principal at Auckland’s Balmoral School, said the ministry's response to the floods had been “woefully inadequate”.

“The original communication [about school closures] on Monday was confusing, and then they change it again today.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vaughan Couillault is pleased that schools can open their doors again.

“We know that people in traumatic events need certainty ... we should have clear communication to our schools and communities,” he said.

Milner said many of his staff had been hit hard by the floods.

“I don’t think [the ministry’s] response considers the people on the ground,” he said.

Milner said the Balmoral School board had decided to stick with the delayed opening date of February 7.

Vaughan Couillault, head of the Secondary Principals’ Association, said he was pleased schools could open again but knew some schools may find this hard.

“This will create complications for schools that have already made arrangements and pushed things until next Tuesday,” he said.

Couillault’s school, Papatoetoe High School, will open its doors for the Year 9 pōwhiri on Friday.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown said it was the “right decision” to keep schools closed on Wednesday.

“But Aucklanders are resilient and – where possible – want to get our region back to normal again. With blue sky over much of the city, the worst is hopefully behind us.”

The University of Auckland said its students were not expected to return to campus until February 7, “to avoid further disruption at a time when many of our students and staff are dealing with the aftermath of the storms.

“In the meantime, our campuses are open including student hubs, health services, libraries, pharmacy and retail outlets.”