Parents relieved as Auckland schools begin to reopen after devastating floods

Parents across Auckland say they’re relieved as schools start to open their doors for the first time since the floods.

The Ministry of Education originally announced schools would be closed for a week for safety reasons after Tāmaki Makaurau was inundated on Friday evening and Wednesday morning.

However, it later said schools could reopen from midday Wednesday onwards.

Natalie O’Brien​ was happy to be dropping both her kids off at Cornwall Park District School on Thursday morning.

The initial school closure announcement meant it was going to be a struggle juggling work as both parents worked full-time, she said.

“We were going to have to take turns taking time off, which would’ve been a strain,” she said.

Both of her kids were excited to be back, with her little girl running off ahead, straight into school, O’Brien said.

They were a bit bored by the end, she said: “The kids are just stoked to be starting the new year.”

Breakfast Auckland Grammar School's Tim O'Connor said he found out about the Education Ministry's directive through the media.

Meanwhile, principal Ann McKeown​ said she was overwhelmed with positive feedback when she announced St Michael's School in Remuera would open on Thursday.

“I’ve been meeting with all the families, giving lots of hugs. The vibe is bubbly and exciting and happy,” she said.

Only two families at her school were affected by the floods: one was forced to relocate from their contaminated home and the other was dealing with a flooded basement.

“We’ve surrounded them with pastoral care. They both seem to be doing well and were happy to come to school today,” she said.

St Michael's School was originally set to open on Wednesday, before the floods hit.

Mikaere October​, the principal at Waiheke High School, had been waiting for the first opportunity to open his school doors.

“We were ready to open before any announcement was made – we did a check of the school grounds and classrooms and we had not suffered any damage,” he said.

Waiheke island received very little damage from the storm that racked Auckland since Friday and parents were keen to get their kids back into the classroom, October said.

“All my communication to our community was, ‘We are going to open as early as possible’,” he said.

October was hit with backlash earlier in the week after he announced the schools’ forced closure on Monday.

“I got pushback when I gave that information out – I was on the phone to the ministry asking for an exception.

“There was nothing wrong with our school site and our kids could get to school safely,” he said.

Now that doors were open again, October said families were stoked to be back to normal.

“We’ve had our biggest turnout for a pōwhiri ever,” he said.

“We couldn't fit them all into the school hall.”