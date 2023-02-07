New guidelines on when and how teachers can physically restrain children

New guidelines on when teachers can physically restrain children have been released. (File photo)

New rules and guidelines on when teachers are allowed to physically restrain students have been released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Education.

The guidelines replace those that have been in place since 2017 and include a mandatory training module to help teachers get up to speed.

Chris Abercrombie, Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua vice president, said the new guidelines were a “good attempt” to balance support and training for teachers and the safety concerns of parents.

“The top priority for training needs to be developing strategies to minimise student distress which in turn will reduce the kinds of incidents where physical restraint is needed,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Dilworth survivor left feeling 'like dirt that could be washed down the drain'

* The new education minister will need her lessons from the chalkface

* Proposed changes to Oranga Tamariki could deter people from making complaints, welfare advocate argues



“All teachers need to be trained in identifying stress triggers, understanding unmet needs and preventing, minimising and responding to student distress,” he said.

Physical restraint is when teachers of authorised staff members use “physical force to prevent, restrict, or subdue the movement of the student’s body or part of the student’s body against the student’s will”.

This could include physically holding a child back or, in a more extreme situation, pinning them to the ground.

Robyn Edie/Stuff PPTA vice president Chris Abercrombie says he supports the new support and training requirements.

Under the new rules, teachers can physically restrain a child to “prevent imminent harm, including significant emotional distress”.

Between July 2017 and March 2021 children – aged between 4 and 18 – were reported to have been restrained in schools more than 7660 times.

The vast majority of these students were disabled.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers, who helped develop the new guidelines, previously said the use of restraint in schools was “far too high”.

“Ultimately the majority of instances of restraint are avoidable, traumatic for the child and their whānau and demeaning.

“With training, support and ministry oversight, the use of restraint should become near extinct,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF ORS funding for children with learning disabilities is in need of a reassessment to take into account the additional needs that arise in adulthood.

The new guidelines require schools to create a support plan for any student who has a high likelihood of being restrained or who has been restrained more than once in a term.

Schools must notify parents “soon as possible” if their child has been physically restrained and be given an opportunity to speak with the school about how the situation was managed.

Anyone who was involved in an incident of physical restraint – students or staff – must now be followed up with to check on their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Hard copies of the updated rules and guidelines will be delivered to every school in March.