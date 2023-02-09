Studies in the nail salon: South Aucklander offered scholarship to Yale university

Hien Tran started her own science workshop, funded completely out of money she put away from working in her parent’s nail salon.

When Hien Tran arrived at Auckland airport from Vietnam as an 8-year-old, she didn’t speak a lick of English.

Ten years later, she is running free science workshops in Auckland libraries, volunteering for youth council and deciding whether to accept a scholarship from Ivy League university Yale.

“After I got here I picked up English pretty quickly... but I was living in low-income neighbourhoods. I didn’t really get to play with science,” she said.

For many children “science is a luxury”, Tran said. “I want everyone to be able to indulge themselves in science.”

That’s why Tran started the non-for-profit educational organisation Rising Scientess, that runs free science workshops in public libraries.

“It’s totally free. It’s for young children, both boys and girls, around 5 to 11 years old. I just want kids to get interested in science.”

Tran wrote the curriculum when she was 16 and got her teachers to check it over.

“It covers physics to bio to chemistry to engineering and also environmental science – about pollution and all sorts of stuff like that,” she said.

The workshop is funded completely out of the money Tran put away from working in her parent’s nail salon: Joy and Peace Nails.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Hien Tran says science is a luxury for many children.

“I’m there around 20 hours a week. Doing nail removals, answering phones, studying. I spend both Saturday and Sunday there," Tran said.

Rising Scientess isn’t just running in Auckland. When Tran started it, she contacted her old classmates in Vietnam and other high schoolers around the world.

“We work in four countries. Thailand, Arab Emirates, Vietnam and New Zealand. I sent them the curriculum, and they translated it to their own language,” she said.

Tran was always interested in science and medicine, sparked by a string of cancer diagnoses in her family.

“I wanted to do more research. I looked into the US and their Ivy League. They have a lot of research opportunities for undergraduates. That pulled me in,” she said.

Tran has already started some of that research, looking into alternatives to chemo for a NIWA science fair project.

“I did it all mostly on my own. I read papers on stem cells, cancer and then asked my biology teacher to fact-check everything.

“I’m interested in looking into what else is there. How we can make it [cancer treatments] better,” she said.

Tran is the first to admit juggling all her commitments has been hard, and she’s grateful for support from her family, friends and tutoring company Crimson Education.

“It has been really stressful. There was a lot I had to do... Way more than my friends,” she said.

But Tran wouldn’t give any of it up; science is one luxury she’s not willing to let go.