School finds the right favour with completion of new classroom block

Cornerstone Christian School principal Chris Mitchell in front of the school’s latest block of classrooms, which has just opened.

After decades of growth, a Palmerston North school has found the right size and flavour.

Cornerstone Christian School, which is for years 1 to 13, has just completed the final block of classes for its high school students.

The school was previously a primary and intermediate school, but expanded to become a high school in 2014, under then principal Peter Ferrar, and since then has built three new blocks of classrooms and a large gym. The three blocks have been built end on end and now form one long building.

The school had to delay the first day of school for its high school students from last week until Tuesday because of supply chain issues for the completion of the new classroom block.

But work has been completed and the new building can be used safely.

The new block, I block, has six classrooms, a teaching workroom and a suite for pastoral care, which includes rooms for guidance counsellors.

Principal Chris Mitchell said the school, which had an enrolment zone, had reached its roll cap of 620 children, with about 300 in the junior school and 300 in the senior school.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cornerstone Christian School children Nathan Roodt, left, Leo Lu and Rayu Socheath look out across the school from the second storey of the new block of classrooms.

“We’ve gone from a small-school flavour to a big-school flavour. Making sure you don’t lose your culture as you grow.”

When Mitchell first started working at the school 15 years ago the roll was about 180 and it had grown since it became a high school in 2014.

“Last year we were chocka [before the new class opened]. We had students in the weights room and the gymnasium. People in the library.”

There were no plans to get bigger, he said.

“We’ve changed from a little school to quite a big school. I used to know every kids’ name in the school and I don’t know if I still do if you put me on the spot.”

Another recent build included the school’s new gym, which was commissioned in 2018.

Work was nearly complete on turning a classroom in a prefab building into a food technology room.

Cornerstone bought the prefab building from the nearby Westmount School when it moved to Aokautere and became OneSchool Global.

The prefab also had a drama facility in it.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cornerstone Christian School became a high school in 2014 and has built three blocks of classrooms for its senior students.

Cornerstone Christian School began in 1987 in a garage on the site of New Life Church on Featherston St.

It then moved to its present site on the corner of Roberts Line and Mihaere Drive in 1993, on what had been a dairy farm, and had grown since then.

The Cornerstone Christian Education Trust started and was now the school’s proprietor, owning the land and buildings.

Mitchell said the school put a big focus on making sure children don’t “fall through the gaps” and put a big effort in to help children with their studies.