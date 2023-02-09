Secondary school principals vote to accept pay agreement

Secondary Principals’ Council chairperson Kate Gainsford said she’s pleased with the agreement.

Secondary school principals have voted to accept the Government's latest pay offer.

The new agreement includes a $4000 salary increase from December 1, 2022 and a 3% increase from December 1, 2023.

It also focusses on improving principals’ wellbeing, with a $6000 allowance for professional coaching and support for all school leaders.

Kate Gainsford​, the chairperson of the Secondary Principals’ Council, said in a statement released on Thursday she was “very pleased” with the agreement.

“Professional supervision and coaching supports the mentoring of others to build depth in a school's leadership potential.

“As principals we are responsible for the most difficult, important and complex issues at a school. This is good for individuals and the system as a whole,” she said.

Unexpected event leave is a new addition, which allows leave for situations such as the recent Tāmaki Makaurau floods and the Covid pandemic.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

Meanwhile, many teachers across New Zealand are in the midst of industrial action.

As teachers are battling with a large workload, Post Primary Teachers' Association members are refusing to give up planning and marking time to cover classes for absent teachers.

“The shortage of secondary teachers is not improving now or in the near future and the recruitment work of principals is all the more challenging with an unsettled industrial environment,” Gainsford said.

With the principals’ agreement settled, Gainsford said teachers also needed completive salaries and conditions to keep experienced staff in education.

“We urge the government to make an offer to teachers that will address the shortage and ensure a settled year for our ākonga,” she said.