School brawls getting more vicious, not more common - principal

The fist-fights of a few years ago could now involve weapons, a secondary principals leader says (file photo).

School fights are getting more violent though not more frequent, an education leader says.

And weapons and students attacking their schoolmates were standout reasons for children getting kicked out of Waikato schools, data shows.

The region placed second, behind Northland, for the number of children who had to be helped back into the classroom by the Ministry of Education after a suspension, exclusion or expulsion.

Increasing violence means clashes that might have been a fist-fight a few years ago could now involve weapons, said Vaughan Couillault, president of the Secondary Principals’ Association of New Zealand and principal of Papatoetoe High School.

He said it particularly involved children who were in their early teens when Covid-19 hit, and who didn’t get to engage with adults like normal.

“The normal external behaviour leaders weren’t available. We are all a product of the community, not just mum and dad.”

One Waikato school principal has recently taken on nine or 10 students who had to leave another school, and said behaviour often reflects issues at home or in a child’s community.

The most common reason children in Waikato were suspended in 2021/2022 was for physical assault on other students, Ministry of Education data – obtained through the Official Information Act – showed.

Principals made the decision to suspend a child, but it was then up to the board of trustees whether the children can return to the classroom, or be excluded – if under 16 – or expelled – if over 16.

Continual disobedience was the second most common reason for Waikato, then drugs, other harmful behaviour, and weapons in fifth place.

But weapons weren't a top reason nationally.

David White/Stuff Secondary Principals’ Association president Vaughan Couillault said the severity of violent incidents at school had increased (file photo).

Instead, continual disobedience was the most common reason, with physical assaults on other students second, then other harmful or dangerous behaviour, physical assault on staff and drugs.

Couillault said details were crucial when looking at weapons incidents.

Was it a firearm, or a badly swung bat stolen from the PE department? And what was the intent?

Regardless, he said it was “always a concern when a student behaves in a way that means a child has to be removed.”

Weapons involved tended to be sharp, such as a knife, and were sometimes brought just in case and found in children’s bags, rather than being used.

He hoped the severity of the incidents would decrease again, and said there were fewer after term one, as students settled.

“But you are always dealing with people who have never been 14 before. That’s part of the job.”

Stuff Nationally, continual disobedience was the most common reason children were suspended.

The Waikato region sat in second place for the most children helped back into the classroom by the Ministry of Education after being suspended, excluded and expelled across the years 2018- 2022.

Sixty-two children were helped back into the school they were removed from, while another 244 moved to a new school.

Principal of Rhode Street School, a Hamilton full primary, Shane Ngatai said he had not excluded any pupils this year, and only one in 2022.

He had, however, taken about nine children in the last year who’d been kicked out of other schools.

Ngatai said that presented challenges, but those children also came with their own superpowers – they just needed the right people and support.

All the children were still at Rhode Street School and were doing well, he said.

He found standing a child down for a few days – which didn’t threaten their enrolment – worked 99% of the time.

Stuff Rhode Street School principal Shane Ngatai said he had not excluded any pupils this year, and only one last year.

There was still a small group of children that continuously got into trouble, and they were harder to get through to, he said.

Often their older siblings, parents and grandparents had bad experiences at school, Ngatai said.

“That’s generational, and that’s really hard to break down.”

He said bad behaviour was often a response to trauma, and issues at home or in a child’s community flowed back into school – especially on a Monday morning.