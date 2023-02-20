Schools want more funding to support 'shocked' students after Cyclone Gabrielle

Drone video shows the damage Cyclone Gabrielle unleashed on the West Auckland settlement of Karekare.

When the Auckland floods hit, Waatea School flung open its doors with a flood bank, crisis centre and a stream of donations for those in need.

“We went to Facebook and said, ‘Hey, come here if you need support.’ It was awesome to see everyone coming together,” principal Zara Buckman said.

Then Cyclone Gabrielle hit, pummelling Aucklanders who were still recovering from the floods.

Buckman said the school was in “desperate” need of more funding and staff to keep helping its community.

“Before [the cyclone] even happened schools across New Zealand were jumping up and down because there wasn’t enough funding,” she said.

“When I think of our kura, we are dealing with the most at-risk children in Auckland. But to support our tamariki, we need people and we need funding.”

Waatea School closed on Wednesday to clean up Te Whare Waatea Marae in the wake of the cyclone.

Teachers’ homes were damaged in both weather events and several families had to evacuate their homes.

“I already feel like we are re-living the start of last year. The learning goes out the window,” Buckman said.

“It’s just, ‘Are you OK? Who do you have at home to talk to? What supports can we put in place?”

Waatea School is on the hunt for a counsellor to support its ākonga, but has been unable to fill the position.

Post-Primary Teachers’ Association president Melanie Webber said teachers took on the “huge load” of supporting students emotionally in times of crisis.

“What we’re seeing though [these disasters] is that our schools are community hubs – they are places that people go and they feel safe,” she said.

The burden of pastoral care work was not always distributed evenly, she said.

“There is a huge additional weight put on Māori and Pasifika teachers.

“We need to make sure they have a time allowance to do that extra work rather than just dumping it on top of everything else,” she said.

Increased funding and support for pastoral care in schools are part of the PPTA’s new collective agreement negotiations.

“We’re asking for more counsellors. We’re asking for more people to work with students and their families and we’re asking for more time for teachers to do this work,” she said.

Without those supports, Webber said, teachers were leaving the profession.

“If we don’t address this now, it's going to be worse down the track. We are not recruiting people into teaching and we are not keeping them in teaching,” she said.

In an online bulletin released on Friday, the Ministry of Education published a guide to support children's wellbeing as they returned to school after the cyclone.

In the meantime, teachers at Waatea School – supported by Manukau Urban Māori Authority – were making sure their students were safe and cared for.

“A lot of whanau have never had to deal with anything like this. That shock and overcoming that shock. Saying, ‘It's going to be OK. Here are the steps,’” Buckman said.

The Ministry of Education has been contacted for comment.