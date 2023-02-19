Teachers left without pay after 'shock' closure of three Christchurch preschools

Gumdrops Early Learning Centre in Bishopdale is one of three preschools that closed abruptly on Friday.

Several staff are out of pocket following the “shock” closure of three Christchurch preschools.

Gumdrops Early Learning Centre in Bishopdale, which had been operating since 2004, and its sister schools, Halswell Preschool and Elmwood Preschool, closed without notice on Friday.

One teacher, who Stuff agreed not to name, said around 12 staff woke up that morning with a job, but by midday were calling parents to collect their children.

Two weeks earlier, staff received an email informing them they’d be paid 59% of their wages due to a “short-term cash flow issue”.

The email from Gumdrops founder Kate McKenzie, seen by Stuff, said she and co-owner, her husband Robert Naughton, were refinancing the business, but the timing had clashed with public holidays, disrupting a pay cycle.

McKenzie promised to consider other finance options “to ensure that your pay would not be affected”.

Without her wages, the teacher said she couldn’t pay her bills. She asked the bank to put a pause on automatic transactions and worried about how she would pay for groceries.

Friday marked around three weeks without proper pay, with no certainty they’d be paid the following pay cycle.

Another teacher sent McKenzie a text message saying if she didn’t explain herself they’d close the centre for the day.

“So she came, and told us then and there they’re going into liquidation. We were just shocked,” the teacher said.

“We said she needed to ring the parents, but she said no, ‘I’ve got to tell the other centres’.”

Karra Gill, whose two children, aged 3 and 4, attended Gumdrops, was sent a message from McKenzie about the centre closing for the day. Not long after, a teacher called her and told her to come and get her children “as soon as possible”.

Gill could tell the teacher was crying.

“She was calm, but upset. It sounded serious.”

She asked what happened, but the teacher said they weren’t allowed to explain.

“As a parent, you can imagine the thoughts that go through your head. I thought either somebody died or there’s been a serious accident.”

Gill said when she arrived to collect her children, both parents and teachers were in tears.

Jae Rells and Regan June were some of the last parents to arrive, not long after one of the teachers “absolutely broke down”.

“That’s when they said they hadn’t been paid in three weeks… they didn’t know how they’d pay their bills,” Rells said.

“Those staff members working there, we saw them every single day for months.

“You build a connection with people in that kind of time. To hear they’re completely hung out... It’s feral, it’s disgusting.”

When a company goes into liquidation, staff can put in a claim for the amount owed. However, it would take time to resolve, as it relied on the business and assets being sold and depended on which creditors were paid first.

At the time of publishing, none of McKenzie’s schools were formally going through the liquidation process according to the companies register.

Stuff asked McKenzie about the liquidation and her promises to staff regarding their pay.

She said she couldn’t comment for legal reasons.

Gill said she wished McKenzie had said something, especially as the preschools were known to have exceptionally low fees.

”Most would have happily paid more,” Gill said.

“I’ve never heard a bad word... they’re so good with the kids.”

Gill started an online fundraiser, hoping to fund food vouchers for the staff who were left behind.