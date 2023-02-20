Palmerston North to get new primary school in Summerhill

A new school will be built on a vacant section of land on Ruapehu Drive in Palmerston North.

A new primary school will be built in Summerhill in Palmerston North to help cater for the area’s growing number of children and young people.

The minister of education Jan Tinetti made the announcement on Monday.

“Palmerston North is an area we expect to see grow significantly, so this announcement is a nod to the future,” she said.

The school, for year 1 to 8 pupils, will initially be known as Ruapehu Drive School as it will be built at 137 Ruapehu Drive, Palmerston North.

The school has been in the pipeline for the past few years as the area has experienced large growth.

The Ministry of Education owns a plot of land on Ruapehu Drive, which has been sitting vacant, and had anticipated it would require a new school in the area.

The ministry has worked with Rangitāne o Manawatū and the Palmerston North City Council to plan the new school.

“The next stage is to appoint an establishment board, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

“The establishment board will then work with the community and Rangitāne of Manawatū to establish a new name for the school.

“Residential growth has been putting pressure on existing local schools and kura, so this new primary school should offer some relief.

“This Government remains focused on getting kids to school, on increasing participation, engagement and the success of all young people, as well as ensuring we have good schools with fit for purpose classrooms that will serve our communities now and into the future.”