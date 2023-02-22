Planned fights between school students 'unacceptable'

Manawatu principals, including Palmerston North Boys' High School rector David Bovey, say rumours on social media about fights between students are unacceptable.

Schools in the wider Manawatū region are keeping an eye on rumours spreading on social media of planned fights between students.

Attempts have been made on social media to organise fights between school children in other parts of the country, believed to be copycats of an event in Hamilton, “Battle of the Hoods”, a street brawl that never eventuated.

Manawatū secondary schools put out statements on Tuesday which said they were aware of the social media posts encouraging a fight between schools in the region.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School rector David Bovey’s statement said “any behaviour of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, regardless of when it occurs”.

“All of the schools mentioned in the social media posts are aware and the police have also been notified.

“Thank you to the many parents who have made contact with us over the last 48 hours to raise their concerns.”

He said similar posts had been made in other North Island cities recently which did not eventuate following the intervention of schools and the police.

“Unfortunately, taking the time to respond to this type of inappropriate communication directs time and resources from more important issues in the education of young people in our city.”

Bovey told students at assembly on Tuesday that any involvement, whether it was fighting or spreading information on social media, was unacceptable and would “draw a response from the school”.

Freyberg High School’s Graeme Williams and a statement from Awatapu College said the same thing.

In Levin, Horowhenua College and Waiopehu College principals Guy Reichenbach and Grant Congdon issued a joint statement which said they had seen a post suggesting students from the two schools would meet to fight each other.

“Posts like this are appearing online about other schools and communities around New Zealand. They are designed to stir up trouble, and cause hurt and division.

“Both of our colleges enjoy working together. We celebrate each other's success and support each other. Therefore this post does not represent our colleges or our students.

“We ask that you support us by reinforcing this response to anyone who sees the post or asks about it.”