Difficult Conversations: How should school truancy be addressed?

It's been labelled a national crisis by politicians but Mose Skipworth has a plan to stop truancy in its tracks. (Video first published May 27, 2022)

School truancy is a growing problem in New Zealand.

Regular attendance has been declining for at least a decade, and the problem gets worse the lower decile a school is.

So how should truancy be addressed, and who should be responsible for getting kids to school regularly? Is it schools themselves, parents, the Government, or is there another way?

Ministry of Education figures show serious truancy spiked in 2022.

The ministry's attendance service dealt with nearly 28,754 cases last year, 40% or 8600 more than in 2021.

123RF How can truancy be addressed in New Zealand? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

