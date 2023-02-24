Difficult Conversations: How should school truancy be addressed?
Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.
Friday’s topic is how to address school truancy. The comment stream will be open from 12pm-5pm.
School truancy is a growing problem in New Zealand.
Regular attendance has been declining for at least a decade, and the problem gets worse the lower decile a school is.
So how should truancy be addressed, and who should be responsible for getting kids to school regularly? Is it schools themselves, parents, the Government, or is there another way?
Weigh in on the conversation in comments.
READ MORE:
* Chris Hipkins to reintroduce truancy officers as Christopher Luxon speech rained off
* School truancy spike driven by Covid-19 restrictions, some principals say
* School cost crunch as families, charities try to provide
* Is Hipkins a caretaker PM or genuine election game-changer?
The context
- Ministry of Education figures show serious truancy spiked in 2022.
- The ministry's attendance service dealt with nearly 28,754 cases last year, 40% or 8600 more than in 2021.
The arguments
- Some principals believe this spike was driven by Covid-19 restrictions.
- A rise in severe anxiety in students during the Covid pandemic was said to contribute to the truancy crisis.
- National has been putting pressure on the Government over attendance rates, with school absenteism a growing problem in New Zealand. The Government has previously pointed to contributing factors such as Covid-19.
- National leader Christopher Luxon previously blamed low school attendance rates on parents and poor school leadership. Luxon said: “only 40% of our kids here in New Zealand go to school and no-one seems to care about it”.
- Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said Luxon’s understanding of attendance was “completely wrong”, and said if a child self-isolated during Covid then they were “automatically not regularly attending”.
- Secondary Principals’ Association president Vaughan Couillault said Luxon’s comments were misinformed and misdirected.
- Couillault wanted to see a bi-partisan approach to New Zealand’s education strategy and said everyone would need to work together.
- There are concerns that growing truancy could be contributing to youth crime.
- Police believe a spate in ram-raids began around the same time as the increase in school non-attendance – October 2021.
The response
- The Government is pouring $74 million into a truancy package, creating 82 ‘attendance officer’ roles.
- It is bringing back what were previously known as truancy officers, which were phased out in the early 2010s. The move is set to cost $37.5m over five years.
- New Zealand’s Attendance Services, contracted by the Ministry of Education to help schools with reducing unjustified absence rates, will receive additional funding of $28.3m over five years.
-
Another $7.7m will go to improving attendance data.
By the numbers
- In 2022, 16,400 of truancy cases involved children who had been absent from school so long their enrolment had lapsed.
- The Ministry of Education has nearly doubled the number of organisations contracted to get truants back to school from 45 last year to an expected 79 this year.
- There are now more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 who are not receiving education, according to government data released in July.
- Non-enrolment has increased by 70%.
- Non-attendance rates began to climb in October 2021, when there were 4318 students not enrolled in any form of education. By May 2022, that number had reached 8000.
- Around the same time as the increase in school non-attendance – in October 2021, police determined 88% of ram-raiders were under the age of 20, with the majority under the age of 17.