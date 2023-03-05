The Jugglenaut: How childcare became a for-profit game

Preschool education was once seen as a public good. Now an increasing chunk of $2.3b a year in taxpayer funding is collected by for-profit providers, and ultimately passed on to investors. In the final story in an investigation into the state of childcare, National Correspondent Michelle Duff asks how we allowed children to become big business - and who is paying the price.

The shelves, they say, were empty of toys. There were no ingredients for play-dough. The play areas were dilapidated and dangerous, with inadequate gates, fake grass and sandpits filled with smelly water. Staff took home maggot-filled rubbish bins, after bills for collection weren’t paid.

The children walked around listlessly, with teachers either too busy or unskilled to know how to engage them. “The kids were rioting because they had nothing to do. I didn’t feel comfortable staying, ethically I had to leave,” said former teacher Amber Sky-Wilkes, 25.

“I think that’s so normal at chain ECE [early childhood education] centres, parents don’t know what quality looks like.”

Now, the teachers at national childcare group Rainbow Corner are begging for help, as auditors have been bought in to investigate the group’s operations. At least one centre in Hastings was forced to close on Friday when teachers walked off the job, with some saying they haven’t been paid for a month. “Hand on heart I would not send my kids here. It’s not safe, and it’s boring,” said Jasmine*, one of seven current and former teachers and staff who spoke to Stuff.

Academics and educators are now calling for an urgent overhaul of an early childhood education (ECE) system they say allows businesses to prioritise profit over children's wellbeing, as a Stuff investigation reveals millions of taxpayer dollars are sunk into private enterprise.

An increasing chunk of the entire government ECE budget goes towards for-profit providers, data received under the Official Information Act shows, with $450m a year going towards the four biggest entities alone.

While these booming childcare chains serve the biggest number of children, critics say they also have some of the highest parent fees – and little oversight.

“There’s a significant amount of government money going into the sector, but we don’t know how it’s being spent, and we don’t know the proportion that’s going in to maintain and improve services. The lack of transparency is a major problem,” said associate professor Sue Cherrington, ​director of the Institute for Early Childhood Studies at Victoria University of Wellington.

“It encourages centres to maximise the number of children they can fit in, because it can help them to bring in more money."

Larger centres had economies of scale and aggressive tactics which made it “incredibly hard” for small, not-for-profit centres to compete. Over time this meant families were worse off, she said.

“In some communities, unless you can afford it, there is now no choice at all.”

New Zealand spends around $2.3b in early childhood education every year. It is meant to provide accessible, affordable, quality care for 195,000 children.

It’s one of the highest funding rates per capita in the OECD, yet childcare here is the least affordable in the developed world.

There are black holes in access particularly for Māori, single parents, and those in poorer areas, while many community-run centres are being forced to close.

The majority of ECE spending is in the form of government subsidies, paid to providers for children who attend on a per-hour, per-child basis. This changes depending on how qualified the teachers are, the age of the child, and the type of service.

Within this system, depending on your outlook, children are economic units.

Where does the money go?

Three years ago, Jesse Greenslade, ​then curriculum and quality assurance coach at Rainbow Corner, wrote a proposal to the Ministry of Education to allow centres to open longer each day.

The company wanted to optimise its earning potential, he said.

But Greenslade, a recent university graduate, felt discomfort at his bosses’ plans to expand. The daycares he’d visited were under-resourced, he said. The teachers had no professional support, and no budgets.

”A lot of the [centres] were rundown, there was more of a focus on building than maintaining. They were big and open but barren, and the staff were struggling,” Greenslade said. “It was like ‘why are you trying to get occupancy up when there’s nothing for the children to play with?’”

He left after eight months.

When Greenslade started working for Rrahul and Bhavini Dosshi ​in June 2019, they were acquiring and building multiple new daycares, partnering with property investment funds run by PMG Funds and Erskine Owen.

Supplied ECE teacher Jesse Greenslade, who worked for Rainbow Corner in 2019, left for moral reasons. He has since moved to Australia, where he says the pay and quality in early childhood is better.

They seemed to target poorer areas, offering 30 free hours of care at sign-up, he said. One centre in 2014 grew into more than a dozen nationwide, licenced to care for 860 kids.

In 2022, Rainbow Corner claimed $8m in government funding for childcare provision. Yet since 2020, documents show nine of its centres have had licences downgraded for not meeting minimum safety standards, including putting children at unacceptable levels of risk.

Centres have been placed on provisional licences for having no budgets for resources, hazardous environments, no space to clean soiled children and linen, and no or inappropriate emergency plans and sleep and accident records. In November 2020, a Blenheim centre was asked to provide evidence that staff were not using drugs and alcohol while looking after kids.

Three licences are currently still provisional. The Christchurch and Blenheim centres have been closed by the ministry. One has been sold.

Last month, Dosshi made headlines for paying staff late or incorrectly. But bills continue to stack up, and auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers​ are now investigating. Teacher’s union NZEI Te Riu Roa was inundated with calls from teachers on Friday saying they hadn’t been paid since Wednesday. One staff member from the head office in East Tamaki told Stuff he and several others at that centre hadn’t been paid since February 1. “I can’t go to the supermarket, I can’t pay rent... he won’t even answer my texts.”

Multiple teachers spoke of begging for basic items, like soap or toilet paper, then being asked to ration it. They say Rrahul Dosshi would ferry resources between centres to make them look full before Education Review Office (ERO) assessors arrived.

One teacher, who said she spent around $3000 of her own money on books and toys, found herself stuffing maggot-filled bins into her car after the bin collection wasn’t paid. The same teacher spent nights worrying about the families who couldn’t pay the $6.50 an hour fees.

“There has to be some money somewhere, right? Where’s it going?”

Rainbow Corner managing director Rrahul Dosshi said he “did not agree with the views presented,” and invited Stuff to the head office in East Tamaki with a childcare centre that would “pose a different side of the story.”

“Example: 12 of our 13 centres are new and purpose-built with features like soccer turfs etc. built in them,” he wrote in an email, adding that “10% of our capacity goes to charity towards supporting families who really need the help.”

Stuff was not able to attend the centre. In an emailed response to more detailed allegations, Dosshi said staff spoken to by Stuff were a “fraction” of more than 200 staff.

He said unsafe gates and bodies of water had been identified as an issue at the Invercargill centre when a union representative made a complaint to the Ministry of Education. The site was built on reclaimed land and the gates could get misaligned, and when it rained heavily the sandpit filled with water. Staff been instructed to put a gate around it and a canopy was set to be built over it in March, he said.

In relation to unpaid bills, Dosshi said staff should have no contact with suppliers. “I acknowledge there have been some delays in payment but that is dealt with by the head office accounts team,” he said. The rubbish bin collection payment bill had now been paid, and it was not expected for staff to take rubbish home and “indeed unnecessary.”

He said allegations centres did not have budgets were incorrect. “We have worked diligently on reducing the budget given economic conditions but the centre managers get to order what they require from different suppliers. Every centre has their own login and all of the resources which is checked by our Quality Assurance Manager and signed off by me,” Dosshi said.

“As with any sensible business we have asked staff not to hoard resources and order judiciously, that is not waste resources or over-order them given that resources as with all other expenses have gone up dramatically, and accordingly we need to ensure that the centres are operated commercially.”

All centres were operated on 80-90% skilled teacher ratios, Dosshi said. “I simply do not understand what is being referred to that staff are under-skilled.” He said he would “simply not have time,” to remove resources from centres given his workload.

Asked about the downgraded licences, he said: “With respect, statistics and numbers can be played whichever way one wants.” He “could not remember” a time when six had been downgraded.

The Blenheim centre had been closed, he said. “Our view was that was because of an extremely aggressive Ministry of Education advisor. Her report, that we did not agree with, has caused difficulties with our relationship with the Ministry of Education.”

He said pay parity had now been paid to all staff backdated till January. (At the time of publication, multiple staff and the NZEI said this was not true.)

Who gets the money?

Stuff has spoken to dozens of educators and parents as part of this reporting. Many say situations like that alleged at Rainbow Corner are able to occur because the funding system rewards business operators, with inadequate levers to check how much is reinvested into caring for children.

In a statement, Ministry of Education operations and integration leader Sean Teddy​ said the ministry audited 20-30% of providers annually to ensure funding was being claimed accurately. Audited financial declarations outlining how funds have been spent are required from every service. This gave a “high level of independent assurance over the spend of operational funding,” he said.

However, the ministry does not keep track of financial performance, including profit and fees revenue, and the threshold for reporting is lower for private providers. When it tried to find out the cost of provision in a pay parity funding review in 2021, only a third of services responded.

And it places no cap on fees, unlike in other countries like Canada or Sweden, with some centres charging more than $300 a week per child.

A Stuff analysis found the biggest four childcare businesses received around a fifth of all government funding allocated to ECE in a financial year, amounting to more than $450m.

According to Ministry of Education data, in the 2022 calendar year $242m went to Best Start Educare, owned by Chloe and Wayne Wright; $78m went to Provincial Education Group, owned by Busy Bees Australasia, in turn owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; and $80m went to Evolve Education Group, owned by an Australian private equity firm.

Another $53m went to Kindercare, owned by Auckland’s Wendelborn family.

Consolidated financial statements are publicly available for Best Start Educare, which was allowed to restructure from Kidicorp in 2015 into a tax-free charity.

The 2022 Wright Family Foundation statements show government funding for its 270 centres made up 73% of its $289m revenue, with the rest ($78m) in fees from parents.

It made $20m in profit. It paid the same amount into the Wright Family Trust. A third of the rent for Best Start properties went to those owned by Wayne Wright.

In a statement, Best Start deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said Best Start “reinvests significantly into various areas.” Surpluses were reinvested into a $5m annual professional development budget, with $8m put into centre environments and children’s resources.

“We also fund teacher aides for centres to support our teaching teams with children who have special needs and have a substantial fleet of vans transporting children who have limited access to early childhood into centres.”

Stuff The Jugglenaut: How childcare got so complicated - and so expensive.

Evolve Education Group is the country’s second-largest daycare company. It was publicly listed on the NZX until it was sold for $46m to Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners in 2022.

Its last available financial statements, from 2020 and 2021, show it averaged $80m in taxpayer funding and $20m in net profits per year.

Yet Stuff has found Evolve did not have effective child protection procedures in its 105 centres nationwide until at least 2020, when a 4-year-old child who attended one of its centres was beaten almost to death by his caregivers. Staff had tried to raise concerns about the boy, but the regional branch failed to make a report of concern to Oranga Tamariki, and he was later flown to Starship with extensive head injuries.

At the time of Evolve’s sale in August 2022, chairman Callen O’Brien said its “performance had been challenged” due to government-mandated closures impacting occupancy, but that it was “focused on driving occupancy” with an “operational improvement programme”. It received $4.5m in Covid wage subsidies during that period.

Evolve did not respond to requests for comment.

‘Just crowd control’

Who would you trust to look after your children? For parents, the main window into their children’s day is through online learning journals like Educa or Storypark, where teachers post “stories,” or in an often-hurried conversation at the end of the day.

High-quality early childhood education has a positive impact on children, and their life chances. But poor childcare is detrimental to kids' health, and can present a threat to their development and wellbeing, Victoria University’s Sue Cherrington​ said. “We know the stress responses that can happen when young children are in a chaotic setting, or where staff are constantly changing, can have a big impact on children’s brain development in those early years.”

University of Waikato's Wilf Malcolm Institute of Educational Research Professor Linda Mitchell ​said quality was often measured in terms of staffing - including small group size, high ratios of teachers to children and qualified teachers. Overall, there is no up-to-date local evidence that quality is poorer at private providers, with a 2015 ERO review finding they were comparable with community-run services. But there is evidence staff turnover is higher and employment conditions worse, which impacts children, Mitchell said.

“One of the reasons this happens is because the funding is going somewhere else, and if the motive is to make money then there’s less to spend on staffing.” And international research suggests on average, the for-profit sector – particularly large chains – is poorer quality.

Another major issue was parent fees, Mitchell said. “It immediately means some families will not be able to attend so its discriminatory, it's inequitable.”

The Early Learning Lobby founder Susan Bates ​said she has been “fighting on several fronts” for years, representing teachers who were mistreated and underpaid in crowded centres where cost-effectiveness took priority. Bates described a culture of fear, where teachers were required to sign non-disclosure agreements as a condition of their employment, so there was no chance they would speak out.

“There is no accountability for employers, they can pretty much do wherever they want and the more powerful they are the less likely teachers are to say anything.”

Other industry watchdogs say monitoring is haphazard, allowing businesses to cut corners on staffing and resources and jeopardise child safety. “ It’s totally inadequate, and services know they can get away with it until they get caught,” said Sarah Alexander, ​chief advisor at the Office of Early Childhood Education.

“Usually it's something serious before that happens, like a serious incident with a child.”

In a briefing to then associate education minister Jan Tinetti in May last year, ERO said it was concerned to find more than a third of services weren’t meeting basic health and safety standards during its visits, or barely using the Te Whāriki curriculum to support learning.

Teddy, from the Ministry of Education, said the Ministry also had regional licencing staff undertake visits in response to incidents, complaints and ERO reviews.

Tinetti was unavailable for comment.

How childcare became a business

The number of community-run, not-for-profit daycares has plummeted in the past decade.

Private providers, once a quarter of the education and care market which caters for most children, now make up 62%. While these were once primarily run by single operators, large daycare groups have increasingly swallowed up smaller centres.

Regulations have changed over time to allow this. Where once only 50 children were allowed at a centre, and 25 if they were under 2, in 2011 the National government bumped it up 150 and 75 respectively.

Centres can fill all the licenced places by splitting them between multiple children within the same day – if a centre is open from 7am-6pm, offering one child an afternoon and another a morning – to claim the maximum hours.

Government subsidies tied to providing “20 Hours” ECE for 3-to-5-year-olds were initially designed for not-for-profit providers, such as community-run centres and kindergartens. But lobbying from the Early Childhood Council and the for-profit sector meant a last-minute change by then education minister Steve Maharey to include them.

Providers quickly found found loopholes to charge parents for these anyway, such as requiring minimum enrolments above the funded hours and charging exorbitant prices for these. Since it was introduced in 2007, parent fees have risen by 50%.

Not-for-profit centres charge little or minimum fees, and over time a shortage of government funding – it was frozen for ten years and then increased minimally, but has not caught up with inflation – has made it difficult for them to survive.

This, combined with a lack of monitoring around where new centres are built, has left black spots in access for many families, with large waiting lists and unaffordable care. (Former education minister Chris Hipkins previously told Stuff a ‘network management function’ is being developed to combat this.)

For-profits can charge whatever parents will pay: Best Start in Wellington is $86 a day, and New Shoots in Hamilton is $71 a day. In comparison, Waikato Kindergarten charges $8 a day and at Barnardos Ōtara, families can attend for free.

Barnados Early Learning General Manager Heather Taylor ​said it managed to break even across its services, but that the current level of funding was inadequate, especially for under 3s. This was partly due to a historical policy gap that meant 2-year-olds receive $5 less funding per child than any other age.

Educators said a boost in the billions was needed to keep the sector afloat, but that clarity around funding was needed first. ”Fundamentally more money is needed, but we have to implement a whole new funding system to make sure money is going to where it's needed the most,” said Kathy Wolfe, Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand chief executive. It was no surprise New Zealand had slipped down the OECD rankings for quality in the last several years, she said.

But other industry players, like Early Childhood Council chief executive Simon Laube, whose members are private providers, said the Government just needed to focus on properly funding what they already have.

“Yes, obviously people can make money from childcare, but they have to be able to make a margin on it and it must be able to be sustained,” he said.

“This is how we have set up ECE in New Zealand, these guys are entitled to their return. They’re not breaking a law, I’m not ashamed they’re making a return from it. The ones who are doing really good quality should be able to expand and effectively swallow up enrolment from low-quality providers; that’s the reward if you’re good.”

The amount of profit being made wasn’t clear, he said. He knew owners who were struggling, and those who expected to make a rate of return between 4-20%. And the system settings were “hard-wired” to prevent bad providers, he said.

After her experience at Rainbow Corner, Amber Sky-Wilkes now works at a smaller ECE.

“We have 7 teachers to 20 children, a huge outdoor area with two separate classrooms, we are never out of ratio, there are separate sleep rooms, even the unqualified teachers have so much knowledge and they put so much time into the children, they speak to them with respect,” she said.

“I love it here, and the kids are so happy.”