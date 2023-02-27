Yeah, Nah: Should students be allowed to wear headphones in class?

“I believe that we should have our own choice to have music,” says one student unhappy with Christ’s College’s new anti-headphones policy.

Many schools already don't let students wear headphones during class, but Christchurch's Christ's College has just joined the party.

One student says the new policy “stripped away our individualism”, but the school research doesn't support the belief that music helps teens study.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch private school's headphone ban 'strips away our individualism'

* Auckland school bans phones - and students are happy about it

* My school's conservative uniform does not keep me safe



So what do you think? Should students be allowed to listen to whatever they want in class if it helps them study? Or should they avoid distractions and pay attention?

Take part in our poll or share your thoughts in the comments below.