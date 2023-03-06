Six-year-old budding historian discovers taonga tūturu on Auckland beach

Talking with experts from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. (Audio first aired August 2021).

A budding historian’s discovery of an abrader stone has been officially deemed an artefact, and a taonga tūturu (protected object), to 6-year-old Rowan Tompkins’ absolute joy.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Rowan and his mother, Amber Tompkins, were visiting the Torpedo Bay Navy Base Museum, in Devonport, in July 2022, when Rowan “glimpsed a rock out of the corner of my eye”.

“I saw this huge rock, I picked it up and showed it to Mummy,” Rowan said.

Amber Tompkins said she thought the rock was just another rock Rowan wanted to carry, but then saw it had some “interesting grooves”.

“I didn’t know what they were, I thought it was just a really cool fascinating rock with lines in it,” Rowan said.

“We thought it might have been Māori fishing stone, which we had seen in the Raglan Museum,” Amber Tompkins said.

The family took photos and sent them to the Auckland Museum, to see if it might be of interest.

Not long after, Auckland Museum asked for the Tompkinses to come to the museum with their rock, so they could have a proper look.

Amber Tompkins/Supplied Rowan Tompkins found an abrader – a stone used for smoothing, sharpening, or shaping – on Takapuna Beach.

“It was very cool going to the museum, I was very proud of myself,” Rowan said, referring to his rock discovery.

“They were nice to us, it was more a Mummy job, I was just sitting around,” he said.

Amber Tompkins explained the “Mummy job” was filling out forms, something the 6-year-old wasn’t able to do himself.

Although he is only 6, Rowan has loved history since he was 5, which he described as “a very long time” ago, with his favourite subjects being dinosaurs and “prehistoric guys”.

“I like war history too but not as much dinosaurs,” he said.

Rowan Tompkins/Supplied Six-year-old Rowan Tompkins made an exciting historical discovery last year, which has now been deemed an artefact.

Visiting museums is his “favourite thing to do” and he is a frequent visitor to Raglan Museum, Auckland Museum, the Maritime Museum and the Navy Museum.

Rowan thought finding the stone was “quite exciting” but has his sights set on his next discovery.

“I would be more excited to find a dinosaur fossil, I really want to find one,” he said.

Six months passed until Auckland Museum contacted the family again, to tell Rowan the rock was “a real artefact”.

Amber Tompkins/Supplied Rowan Tompkins with the artefact he found on Takapuna Beach.

Auckland Museum determined the rock was an abrader stone, which are used for grinding, shaping, polishing, smoothing and sharpening materials like stone, bone, antler and wood.

On January 30, Heritage New Zealand wrote to the Tompkins family to thank them for handing the abrader stone, a taonga tūturu, over to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Taonga tūturu are protected objects that whakapapa to Te Ao Māori, and embody mana, tapu, and mauri.

Taonga tūturu can take many forms, from 800-year-old waka to early twentieth-century weaving, or a stone abrader, like Rowan found.

Kendall Hutt/Stuff Six-year-old Rowan Tompkins made his discovery at Auckland’s Torpedo Bay.

Taonga tūturu are generally found by members of the public, or through archaeological activity or construction projects, and sometimes require ongoing conservation treatment.

Iwi and hapū may choose to undertake conservation of taonga through indigenous methods, through established museum conventions, or connecting to their uri through art, music, education, and other alternative interpretations.

The Crown is responsible for the care and custody of newly-found taonga tūturu.