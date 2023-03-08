More than 240 childcare centres breach licensing standards, 30 close for good

At least 241 childcare services were found in breach of licensing​ standards last year – 51 of which had their licences​ suspended and 30 were ordered to close for good.

A full list of centres that failed to meet the minimum standards can be found on the Office of Early Childhood Education’s (OECE) website.

Sarah Alexander, chief advisor of the OECE, was “quite surprised” by the length of the list.

“We’re seeing an increase of services breaching the minimum standards and it looks like there could be more deterioration on the way. This needs to be nipped in the bud,” she said.

The breaches range from failing basic health and safety requirements to employees not being vetted by police.

The number of preschools which had licences suspended was up by 15 since 2021 and the number that were ordered to close their doors rose by eight.

Alexander said the Ministry of Eduction’s system for investigating services is “ineffective”.

The government doesn’t regularly check in on childcare providers and – when they do – the penalties for breaching minimum standards may be too lax, she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Sarah Alexander is a childcare expert and chief advisor to the Office of Early Childhood Education.

“There’s no regular checkups. Not having regular inspections means that it's easier for services to fall down.

“If [childcare] operators are too busy or just don’t care, why would they ensure that the standards are being meet if they know that the ministry is not good at enforcement?” she said.

Alexander said the real number of preschools skirting childcare standards is not known, because the government has discretion on who to penalise.

“The ministry has a very high trust model and that supports the bare minimum.

“We want to be able to assure parents that their children are going into early childcare services where they will be well cared for and well educated.

“The goal isn’t just to meet the minimum, the goal is to be better than the minimum,” Alexander said.

Ella Bates-Hermans The notion of “free” childcare is a myth.

Ministry of Education operations leader Sean Teddy said the number of childcare services in breach of licensing standards does not “necessarily” show that more centres aren't following the rules.

“The number of services shown not to meet the required licensing standards illustrates that our regulatory levers are being effectively used,” he said.

He also stressed that preschools – which have their licence downgraded for not meeting standards – will “more often than not” get back up to code within the set timeframe.

“We have regional staff who undertake licensing visits in response to incidents, complaints and ERO reviews.

“The ministry does not always notify services of our intention to visit and has the ability to undertake unannounced licensing visits, if that is the appropriate response.

“The health and safety of the children is at the forefront of this process,” Teddy said.