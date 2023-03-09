Some schools to close for a day after secondary and area school teachers announce strike next week

Teachers staged their largest ever strike action in May 2019.

Secondary and area school teachers will hold one day’s strike action on March 16.

Member of the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) union voted to take industrial action “in protest at the lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations”, which have been going on since May last year.

Primary school teachers who are members of the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa have also voted on whether to take industrial action.

The NZEI national ballot closed on Wednesday night and if they vote to strike, it will also take place on Thursday, March 16.

READ MORE:

* Tens of thousands of teachers will vote on latest pay offer this week

* Secondary teachers set date for first national strike

* Strike vote by secondary principals suspended



“Secondary teachers want a collective agreement that will provide pay rates and conditions to keep skilled and experienced teachers in the classroom, make secondary teaching a first choice career and encourage thousands of ex-teachers to return to the job they love,” said a PPTA spokesperson.

The PPTA strike will include a number of demonstrations across the country.

In Wellington there will be a rally to Parliament, while in Christchurch there will be a gathering in Victoria Sq and a march to the Ministry of Education’s office in Hereford St.

Many schools have already announced they will not be open for normal teaching next Thursday.

Wellington High School, which has a roll of almost 1400 students (as of July 1, 2022), has told its community “the board has carefully considered the availability of non-union teaching staff” and will not be open.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF 500 primary school teachers gathered at Christchurch Town Hall to discuss the latest Government pay offer. And the general sentiment is clear: It is not good enough.

“Unfortunately (we have) decided that we can’t provide normal instruction during the strike so the school will officially be closed,” a statement on the school’s website said.

In Christchurch, Cashmere High School, which has more than 2000 students (as of July 1, 2022) will also be “closed for normal instruction”.

“If any parent requires supervision for their child, we ask that you contact the associate principal letting us know your child’s name and form class. We will arrange supervision for these students during the school day.”