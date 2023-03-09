Up to 50,000 teachers, principals and support staff to strike next week

Tens of thousands of teachers will strike next week with scores of kindergartens, primary, area and secondary schools set to close for the day.

As many as 50,000 teachers, principals and support staff will join the industrial action on Thursday, March 16, with marches, rallies and demonstrations planned in towns and cities across New Zealand.

The strikes have been organised by unions the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, which have a combined membership of around 66,000.

On Thursday, the PPTA said area and secondary school teachers would strike “in protest at the lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations”, which have been going on since May last year.

NZEI confirmed it would join the industrial action after around 30,000 members voted to strike.

A number of schools have already announced they will close next Thursday, although some will offer child supervision if it is requested by parents.

Last week, NZEI held meeting across the country to discuss the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) second offer to settle their collective agreements.

But after rejecting the offer a ballot on strike action was held, closing on Wednesday night.

Teachers and principals want the Government to increase staffing and funding to schools and kindergartens so teachers “can better meet the needs of children, and to improve current pay offers in order to attract and retain people in the teaching profession”, said an NZEI spokesperson.

“Strike action is the last thing we want to do, but members want to send a message to the Government about how serious we are about needing change,” said NZEI president Mark Potter.

“The current offers from the Government don’t do enough for teachers, principals or tamariki (children).”

The pay component of the offer “did not meet cost of living increases members were facing”, he said.

However, pay was only one part of the decision to strike, said Potter, and “the current offers did little to address serious issues around funding and understaffing, ratios and sick leave”.

“Of course the rising cost of living plays into this, but the bigger picture is that if we are to retain and attract quality educators we must improve work conditions in the sector.

“We all want the best for our students but without changes to the system we can’t give it to them. This affects tamariki, because teacher’s working conditions are children’s learning conditions.”

In Christchurch, Cashmere High School, which has more than 2000 students (as of July 1, 2022) will be “closed for normal instruction” next Thursday.

“If any parent requires supervision for their child, we ask that you contact the associate principal letting us know your child’s name and form class. We will arrange supervision for these students during the school day.”

Wellington High School, which has a roll of almost 1400 students (as of July 1, 2022), has told its community “the board has carefully considered the availability of non-union teaching staff” and will not be open.

“Unfortunately (we have) decided that we can’t provide normal instruction during the strike so the school will officially be closed,” a statement on the school’s website said.