Take five: Why teachers are striking and what it means for parents and students

Tens of thousands of school staff will swap teaching for protests next week during a day-long strike.

As many as 50,000 teachers and principals will take industrial action on Thursday, March 16.

The strikes have been organised by unions the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa.

But what exactly has got teachers so riled up, and what will it mean for schools?

What will happen on Thursday?

On the day of the strike, as many as 50,000 education union members will stay away from their kindergarten or school.

There will be rallies, demonstrations and even a few sausage sizzles as teachers gather to air their concerns.

It will be the biggest teachers strike since May 2019, when tens of thousands of teachers took to the streets in protest.

For parents – even those sympathetic to the cause – it could be a headache.

Many schools have already said they will not be open as normal due to insufficient staff numbers, but in some cases they will still provide child supervision.

Parents are advised to check with their kindergarten or school to see what provisions are in place.

Retention and recruitment in secondary schools

The PPTA says the aim of the strike was to “protest at the lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations”.

These have been going on since May last year and both sides – the PPTA and the Ministry of Education (MoE) – are at an impasse.

Secondary teachers say they want a deal “that will provide pay rates and conditions” to help schools hang on to skilled and experienced teachers, entice ex-teachers back into the classroom and inspire the next generation to join the profession.

The PPTA’s 20,000 members also want salaries increased to match inflation, more guidance staff to work with increasing numbers of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

Primary staff want better conditions

Classroom sizes and the lack of learning support are two big issues for primary teachers, but they have not been dealt with by the MoE’s offers, says Canterbury primary school teacher Barb Curran.

“I want these issues addressed, and I’m prepared to go on strike to say so.”

Maiana McCurdy, a primary school teacher in Auckland, said she was going on strike “as a teacher and a mother”.

“I don’t believe our needs have been met by the offer, teachers are crying out for a better work/life balance and to be recognised as the professionals that we are.”

Kindergarten teachers ‘don’t get enough sick leave’

Despite being “one of the highest sectors in the country to suffer from illness” - a situation made worse by Covid-19 - kindergarten teachers say their sick leave allowance is inadequate and are asking for more.

They get 10 days of paid sick leave in their first year. This increases to 14 days between one and five years.

“I’m striking because our kindergarten teachers currently don’t have enough sick leave,” said Nelson-based kindergarten teacher Virginia Oakly.

“We also can’t get enough relievers to cover those absences because of the pay cap that doesn’t recognise their experience and knowledge.”

It’s not just teachers, principals are unhappy too

Principals are burning out because of their workload, especially in small schools where they also have to teach, said Tāneatua primary school principal Marama Stewart.

There are also calls for a better salary. A principal’s pay varies and according to the most recent collective agreement can start at $81,533.

Stephanie Madden, a primary school principal in Dunedin, said there needs to be a salary “that values principals and recognises the complexities of the job we do”.

“We need support for our wellbeing and professional growth, and we need an increase in staffing so that we can meet the needs of the students in our schools.”