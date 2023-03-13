Lunches break down barriers at Kaikōura school

A Kaikōura school is breaking down barriers to education, one full tummy at a time.

Te Kura o Hāpuku joined the Ministry of Education’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako / Healthy School Lunches programme nearly three years ago and tumuaki / principal Ripeka Tamepo says it has boosted attendance and tamariki engagement.

“We had whānau who wouldn’t send their tamariki if they didn’t have kai and some of the food that was being sent wasn’t very nutritious, so it has removed those barriers.

“We have a few single parents and parents with four or five children, so we are helping to alleviate some of those stresses.”

READ MORE:

* Student-fronted campaign hailed for boosting school attendance rate

* After school snacks around the world: What kids eat after a busy day

* Cost of living crisis 'traumatic' for some students in Aotearoa, principal says

* The lunchbox snacks a dietitian never packs and the surprising ones that make the cut



Lunches were prepared each day for the 16 tamariki and six staff by Tamepo’s partner Te Otane (Tane) Taitapanui, who was also the school’s caretaker.

”We all have the same food and being a small school we can learn what they like and don’t like, and Tane can prepare it specific to their needs,” she said.

“It is a lot of work and as we are the only school in Kaikōura (in the programme) we had to do an internal model with the funding to make it work.”

Taitapanui also prepared breakfast and morning tea, as well as a fruit and milk break in the afternoon.

“Most of them catch the bus and the first bus comes at 8.10am and by the time they get home it is 4.30pm, so it is important to make sure they have plenty to eat.”

Being a bilingual kura / school, Tamepo said Taitapanui had some regular ‘‘boil ups’’ of traditional kai, while hāngī were prepared for special occasions.

Cakes were made to celebrate birthdays and tamariki even helped in the kitchen.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Thirteen new jobs have been created in Timaru through the Government’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako free school lunches scheme.

Ministry of Education operations and integration Hautū (leader) Sean Teddy said the programme targeted schools facing the greatest socio-economic barriers.

“Around a million lunches are provided each week through the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme.

“The programme aims to reduce food insecurity by providing access to a nutritious lunch in school every day.”

Other North Canterbury schools in the programme included Karanga Mai Young Parents College in Kaiapoi and Te Kura o Tuahiwi.

Kaiapoi Borough School has also joined the programme this year.

While there were no Hurunui schools in the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, a snacks in schools initiative was set to be rolled out in term two.

Together Hurunui facilitator Natalie Paterson said the new initiative followed a breakfast in schools trial at Hurunui College last year.

“We are preparing for it being a pretty tough year for families, moving beyond Covid with high petrol and food prices and there is still sickness around, so putting food on the table is a challenge.”

The new initiative was being rolled out to Hurunui College, Amuri Area School and Cheviot Area School, with support from Satisfy Food Rescue and local funding providers.