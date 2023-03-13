Two North Shore schools in lockdown after threats made via phonecall

Pinehill Intermediate School was one of two schools placed into lockdown following the phone calls.

Two Auckland schools have been put into lockdown after threats made to them on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were “responding to reports of a threat made to two schools in Browns Bay” on the North Shore.

“As a precaution, both schools have placed themselves into lockdown.”

The threats, made by phone call, were made to Pinehill School and Northcross Intermediate.

Police were at the schools to assess the risk and investigate the source of the threats, they said.

In an email to parents, Northcross Intermediate deputy principal Wendy Naidu said the school had received a phone call and had gone into lockdown.

“We are confident there are no ‘strangers’ on the grounds and we are awaiting further instruction from the police who are onsite.”

Northcross students will start to be released in stages close to 4pm, she said.

Just after 2pm, Pinehill school said they had gone into lockdown and warned parents not to come to the school to pick up their children.

“No one will be permitted to enter the school building or grounds.”

By 3pm, Pinehill parents were able to come and pick up their children.

MORE TO COME...