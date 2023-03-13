Two North Shore schools out of lockdown after aggressive and threatening calls

Pinehill Intermediate School was one of two schools placed into lockdown following the phone calls.

Two Auckland schools are out of lockdown after an “aggressive and threatening’ phone calls.

On Monday afternoon police said they were “responding to reports of a threat made to two schools in Browns Bay” on the North Shore.

“As a precaution, both schools have placed themselves into lockdown.”

The threats were made to Pinehill School and Northcross Intermediate.

Police had been to the schools to assess the risk and investigate the source of the threats, they said.

In an email to parents, Northcross Intermediate deputy principal Wendy Naidu said the school had received a phone call and had gone into lockdown.

“We are confident there are no ‘strangers’ on the grounds and we are awaiting further instruction from the police who are onsite.”

Northcross students were released in batches at about 4pm.

Just after 2pm, Pinehill school said they had gone into lockdown and warned parents not to come to the school to pick up their children.

“No one will be permitted to enter the school building or grounds.”

By 3pm, Pinehill parents were able to come and pick up their children.

In a post after the ordeal had finished, principal Carla Veldman said the school had received an “aggressive and threatening” phone call and had immediately gone into lockdown.

“I am very proud of our children and staff and particularly how diligent they were with following our lockdown procedures.”

The two schools are 2.3km apart.