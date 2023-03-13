Academics are 'public servants' and must remain politically neutral, warns tertiary education boss

Peter Winder chief executive of Te Pūkenga has told staff they are “public servants” and must remain neutral.

Academics have been told they are “public servants” and must remain politically neutral ahead of this year’s general election, the boss of the country’s biggest tertiary education provider says.

In a statement sent to thousands of staff, chief executive Peter Winder said: “As a Crown Entity, Te Pūkenga and all of our people are public servants.

“That means we have obligations of confidentiality, neutrality and separating our personal views from professional roles.”

However, one expert on academic freedom told Stuff it is “important to distinguish” between publicly funded entities – such as tertiary providers – and public servants working in a government department.

READ MORE:

* Another Te Pūkenga executive has resigned soon after being appointed

* Te Pukenga needs accountability, not teflon suits

* 'Mega polytech' leaders discuss plan to save vocational education system



Te Pūkenga is the national organisation that now runs the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics.

It has just over 8000 full-time equivalent staff, who receive a fortnightly newsletter called Ngā Taipitopito – a note from Peter Winder to Te Pūkenga kaimahi (staff) and network.

His statement on neutrality was made in the latest edition.

“As we have seen play out publicly lately, there can be greater focus on the comments of public servants in an election year and political neutrality is a key foundation of the New Zealand public service,” he wrote.

The newsletter contained a hyperlink the Public Service Commission’s guidelines.

Brooke Cagle/Unsplash Tertiary providers are publicly funded but “they have an independent role”, says Matheson Russell, associate professor at University of Auckland (File photo).

“Please ensure that you comply with guidance,” Winder said.

Matheson Russell, associate professor of philosophy at University of Auckland, has researched and written about the importance of academic freedom.

Although tertiary providers are publicly funded, “they have an independent role”, he said.

“There's an important distinction to be made here. Government departments are there to assist ministers and there's a clear rationale for them to be impartial and ready to do the work that they’re directed to do.

“Institutions of tertiary education are not supposed to be directed in terms of what they teach, how they think and what they say.”

1 NEWS MP Penny Simmonds says merging the country's polytechnics wasn't the answer. Broadcast: July 12.

There were legal dimensions and “principled, moral dimensions” to the Te Pūkenga statement, he said.

“You have genuine research expertise and knowledge in these institutions, and for them to be bound up and not able to share with the public is problematic.

From the public's point of view “we want to be able to benefit from the knowledge and the critical perspectives that these experts have”.

Te Pūkenga has been approached for comment.