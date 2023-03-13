Backlash as academics warned to remain 'politically neutral' ahead of general election

Peter Winder chief executive of Te Pūkenga has told staff they are “public servants” and must remain neutral.

Academics have been told they are “public servants” and must remain politically neutral ahead of this year’s general election, the boss of the country’s biggest tertiary education provider says.

In a statement sent to thousands of staff, chief executive Peter Winder said: “As a Crown entity, Te Pūkenga and all of our people are public servants.

“That means we have obligations of confidentiality, neutrality and separating our personal views from professional roles.”

But Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said legislation affords academics a “different position” in terms of their ability to criticise the government, and that they had a role as “critic and conscience of society”.

“It’s one that I’ll continue to always defend. I think it’s important that they have the ability to do that.”

And National's tertiary spokesperson Penny Simmonds said the edict “sounds very controlling”.

One expert on academic freedom told Stuff it is “important to distinguish” between publicly funded entities – such as tertiary providers – and public servants working in a government department.

Te Pūkenga is the national organisation that now runs the country’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics.

It has just over 8000 full-time equivalent staff, who receive a fortnightly newsletter called Ngā Taipitopito – a note from Peter Winder to Te Pūkenga kaimahi (staff) and network.

His statement on neutrality was made in the latest edition, sent out on March 9.

“As we have seen play out publicly lately, there can be greater focus on the comments of public servants in an election year and political neutrality is a key foundation of the New Zealand public service,” he wrote.

The newsletter contained a hyperlink to the Public Service Commission’s guidelines.

Brooke Cagle/Unsplash Tertiary providers are publicly funded but “they have an independent role”, says Matheson Russell, associate professor at University of Auckland (File photo).

“Please ensure that you comply with guidance,” Winder said.

His comments are likely to be a reference to Rob Campbell, who lost his roles as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the Environmental Protection Authority in recent weeks after making political comments on social media about National’s policy on Three Waters reform.

Asked on Monday whether such a note to staff was appropriate, Hipkins said the Government hadn’t made changes to the provisions in the Education and Training Act around academic freedom.

“I haven’t seen the particular communication in concern, but I completely reiterate the Government’s support for the role of academics as critic and conscience of society...

“They are public servants, but they have a special position, and that includes as a critical conscience of society and the freedom to be able to criticise government.”

Simmonds said the memo that was sent out would have been entirely appropriate if sent to the chief executives of the institutions under Te Pūkenga when there were such roles at each polytechnic, but to send it to all staff is “over the top”.

“I think it’s entirely appropriate that a memo like that went out to the chief executives, when there were chief executives of each polytechnic, but to extend it to all staff is over the top.

“It was something brought to the senior managers' attention in an election year, but to include all academic staff is pretty amazing.”

Matheson Russell, associate professor of philosophy at University of Auckland, has researched and written about the importance of academic freedom.

Although tertiary providers are publicly funded, “they have an independent role”, he said.

“There's an important distinction to be made here. Government departments are there to assist ministers and there's a clear rationale for them to be impartial and ready to do the work that they’re directed to do.

“Institutions of tertiary education are not supposed to be directed in terms of what they teach, how they think and what they say.”

There were legal dimensions and “principled, moral dimensions” to the Te Pūkenga statement, he said.

“You have genuine research expertise and knowledge in these institutions, and for them to be bound up and not able to share with the public is problematic.

From the public's point of view “we want to be able to benefit from the knowledge and the critical perspectives that these experts have”.

Approached for comment, Winder said it was “not uncommon” for leaders in the public service to remind their people of their obligations ahead of elections.

“Te Pūkenga is an unusual Crown entity. Our charter sets out what we must deliver in legislation and we receive a letter of expectations from the Minister of Education,” he said.

“That means we do not have institutional autonomy. However, we do have academic freedom and we must uphold that freedom.

“I acknowledge that is a tight line for our people to walk, which is why we shared the advice of Te Kawa Mataaho/Public Service Commission.”

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said: “Te Pūkenga is a tertiary education institution and therefore not subject to the commission’s code of conduct or general election guidance.

“The commission has no mandate over academics in these matters.”