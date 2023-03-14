Massey University and staff agree to new pay deal

Striking Massey University staff march through the Palmerston North campus in October.

After walking out on four strikes, Massey University staff have agreed to a new pay agreement.

The Tertiary Education Union and Massey have been in negotiations for the past eight months for a new collective bargaining agreement but have not been able to agree.

Union members went on strike four times at the end of last year calling for a better offer, but last week the two parties agreed to a new deal.

A university spokesperson said the new deal had been ratified for the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

READ MORE:

* Plight of stressed Massey staff laid bare at university council meeting

* Staff at three universities settle pay claim, some set to receive 17.9% rise

* Tertiary union to take legal action against AUT after 250 staff redundancies



Staff will receive a 4.25% pay increase in the first year and a 3% increase in the second year.

Any staff earning less than $65,000 a year, which union organiser Ben Schmidt said included some of the lowest-paid staff, would receive a 12% increase and a one-off lump sum of $1250.

“The deal that has been ratified is a significant increase by the employer,” Schmidt said. “That shows the power of members taking action.”

The union had originally asked for an 8% increase to recognise its members were underpaid and overworked.

The university initially had offered a 3.5% rise.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt says there was a significant increase in the pay agreement.

Schmidt said members had recognised the change in the new deal in what was a “challenging climate”.

“While we didn’t get everything we wanted, this is a significant improvement.”

He said there were no clawbacks in the agreement, which there initially had been. This could have meant amendments to sick leave and retirement gratuities.

“That was taken off the table.”

The industrial action at Massey last year was part of a nationwide strike, where union members from Auckland, Auckland University of Technology, Canterbury, Lincoln, Otago, Victoria and Waikato universities took part at different times as they were all negotiating new pay offers.