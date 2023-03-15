Why kindergarten teachers are going on strike for the first time

Kindergarten teacher Jess Duff said head teachers are leaving the sector because of burn out.

Kindergarten teachers will join primary and secondary school teachers strike on Thursday.

They’re asking for better sick leave as well as more pay for head teachers and removal of a pay cap for relievers.

They also want the extra workload and skill set of kaiako Māori to be acknowledged.

Kindergartens are fully government funded, unlike other early childhood education centres (ECEs), which are privately owned and not joining the strike.

For the first time ever, kindergarten teachers will join their primary and secondary school colleagues in a nationwide strike on Thursday.

About 66,000 teachers will protest around the country with some saying, “it’s not about money at all”.

“You have a lot of head teachers who are getting burnt out and are leaving, then those positions just aren’t being filled,” said ECE teacher Jess Duff.

Kindergarten head teachers keep centres running, handling licensing, regulations, rosters, finance and roll management on top of day-to-day teaching work.

READ MORE:

* By the Numbers: Why teachers are walking off the job on Thursday

* What it's really like to be a school teacher in Aotearoa

* Last-ditch bid to avert primary teachers' strike fails



For all that, they get an extra $50 a week.

“If you sit at the top of the pay scale, and someone asks, ‘Hey do you want to do all this extra work and have all this extra responsibility for $10 a day?’

"They’re going, ‘No way,’” Duff said.

Negotiations between kindergarten teachers and government broke down in December 2022.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members voted to reject the Ministry of Education’s offer of a $4000 salary increase from December 2022 and another $2000 in December 2023.

The starting salary for a kindy teacher, who must have at least a bachelor’s degree, is $51,358.

The ministry also offered to increase head teacher paid professional time from 32 hours to 40 hours but, across all teachers, it did not offer extra sick leave or any benefits to kaiako Māori.

Reweti Elliot (Ngāti Awa), who teaches in Kawerau, said kaiako Māori should be recognised for the extra work they do.

“I’m a bilingual teacher. For me, it’s natural to speak te reo Māori and then repeat myself in English. I do kapa haka. I do our children’s whakapapa,” he said.

Te Whāriki, the country’s early childhood education (ECE) curriculum, requires kindergartens to teach te reo Māori and tikanga Māori.

That work disproportionally falls on the shoulders of kaiako Māori, Elliot said.

“We have to take a lot of extra responsibilities. It’s about acknowledging the work that we do.”

Reweti Elliot/Supplied Reweti Elliot (Ngāti Awa) is one of the few kaiako Māori who teaches in Kawerau.

Elliot said he was also protesting the lack of sick leave.

Kindergarten teachers have a minimum of nine days sick leave, which teachers say is not enough.

“My baby just had a hip replacement. He’s 10, and I can’t afford to take time off to go and support him. I can’t afford a day off,” Elliot said.

Jess Duff also used up her sick leave halfway through 2022 and took unpaid leave to look after her children.

“For the rest of the year, any time the kids were sick, I wasn’t getting paid.

“Then I was also going to work on days that I probably shouldn’t have been because I couldn’t afford the time off.

“We’re constantly changing nappies, getting sneezed on and spewed on. There’s zero acknowledgement of the fact that we are constantly around sick children that [are too young to] understand basic hygiene,” she said.

But Duff said fixing all this is “impossible” if reliever pay is ignored.

“You can’t get more sick leave if we don’t have relievers to cover, and we can’t have more release time if we don’t have relievers to cover that too,” she said.

STUFF / Connor Scott Liam Rutherford, president of NZEI Te Riu Roa, discusses report on early childhood education. First published on August 25, 2022.

Relievers’ pay is capped at $65,776, regardless of their experience level.

“When teachers decide to start slowing down, you think relieving would be a really great option, but then you’d have to take a massive pay cut,” Duff said.

Kindergartens teachers are left with a relief teacher shortage, she said.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. You should be paid your worth, regardless of what the position is.”

Ministry of Education spokesperson Mark Williamson said that NZEI kindergarten teaches members have rejected “significant increases”.

The ministry’s offer would mean an 11.7% increase for teachers entering the workforce and a 7.6% increase for teachers at the top of the pay scale.

“As well as these increases to salary we have set aside over $380 million so that pay parity can be maintained for all registered early learning teachers,” he said.