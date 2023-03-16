Teachers could strike again as negotiations continue

Auckland Point School teacher Sy Baker says teachers need more resources and time to do their jobs properly.

More than 50,000 educators will be back in classrooms on Friday after a nationwide teacher strike.

The strike closed schools across New Zealand and has seen Education Minister Jan Tinetti acknowledge “parts of the systems that are absolutely broken and we can do better”.

But both unions which organised the protests – the Post Primary Teachers' Association Te Wehengarua (PPTA) and the New zealand Education Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) – refused to rule out further strikes.

So, what happens next?

Chris Abercrombie, acting president for the PPTA, said he is meeting with the Education Ministry on Friday and he’s optimistic about the talks.

“We’re really hopeful those mediations will be fruitful. I get the feeling from the minister that she wants to get this settled and so do we,” he said.

Abercrombie said secondary school teachers will be looking for an increase in the Government’s pay offer.

“What we have now is well below the expectations of our membership and it’s well below the cost of living.

“The PPTA cannot rule out further industrial action until we have real assurances that the Government is open to improving its offer,” he said.

David White/Stuff PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie said the union is meeting with the Ministry on Friday.

Speaking to a crowd of protesters outside parliament education minister Jan Tinetti said the Government is dedicated to improving education.

“I know that the last couple of years have been absolutely horrific across the country, but particularly tough for you in the classrooms.

“I know that there are areas like learning support that are completely broken. I know that we have to do better and I commit to you that we will do better.”

The path forward isn’t simple. There are six different education collective agreements all in negotiation at the same time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education minister Jan Tinetti said Government is dedicated to improving education.

The PPTA is in talks with the Government about secondary school teachers, while NZEI is taking point on kindergarten teachers, primary school teachers, primary school principals, area school teachers and area school principals.

NZEI president Mark Potter said, although each education sector is distinct, they all have a lot in common.

“Across all the different areas of education, teachers need time to do the work, better resourcing and better pay structure – these are all things that aren’t working,” he said.

Potter didn’t have a date for the next negotiation but was confident the Government would come to the table.

“We’re hoping for an improved offer. We need a pay structure that’s going to be attractive and we need better conditions that will keep people in the workforce.

“We need more resources, and we need more learning support,” he said.

Neither Potter nor Abercrombie would commit to a deadline, but said they wanted to reach an agreement as soon as possible.