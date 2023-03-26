Inside the comms 'mess' of school closures during the Auckland floods

A newly-released tranche of official documents has revealed how poor communication left schools in chaos during the recent severe flooding in Auckland.

It’s just over two months since floodwaters rose across Tāmaki Makaurau and residents waded through the dark as officials stayed silent.

Malcolm Milner, principal at Auckland’s Balmoral School, watched in shock as families in his community were forced to flee the rising waters.

“There were windows broken to get them out, kids carried out of their homes... We had students who were in very traumatic situations,” he said.

The days that followed were marked by a series of communication faux pas. Among those was the Ministry of Education’s “messy” order to shut schools across the city.

Milner said the ministry’s communication “only added to our confusion”.

“We needed clarity. Some families had lost their homes, cars. We wanted to give them some certainty around their lives,” he said.

Now, documents obtained through the Official Information Act have revealed the internal deliberations behind the school closure decision and why it caused so much confusion.

How it went down

Monday, January 30

Auckland's principals were told in an online meeting that they could decide whether to keep their schools open.

But later that afternoon, the Ministry of Education ordered all Auckland schools to close following advice that school traffic would add extra stress to damaged roads that needed urgent fixing.

A technical glitch meant only some principals got this information before it was reported by the media.

Others – such as Milner – were left to scramble, asking colleagues and calling the ministry to find out what was happening. Some did not get the ministry’s announcement until late Monday night.

When the email did arrive, it needed corrections, the documents showed.

In it,the ministry said it was “asked to take action” by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

However, the documents revealed NEMA did not ask the ministry to take action but “merely provided information on which the direction [to close schools] was based”. It is unclear when the ministry corrected this.

The original announcement also said schools would be closed until that Friday, but neglected to say that decision would be reviewed daily.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Residents clean up following floods on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Tuesday, January 31

The following day, secretary of education Iona Holsted tried to set the record straight.

She went on RNZ, TVNZ, Pacific Media Network and Newstalk ZB to explain what was happening and sent out an apology to schools for “slow communication”.

But the confusion continued.

Wednesday, February 1

On Wednesday morning, the mayor’s office asked the ministry for a public statement confirming that the mayor did not ask Holsted to close schools.

Holsted said that only she, as the secretary of education, has the power to direct schools to close.

During that 45-minute phone call, Holsted was forwarded an email from NEMA stating that the “ministry’s narrative is incorrect and needs correcting”.

The documents said: “as a result of this email, the Ministry corrects its messaging”.

However, the documents did not confirm exactly what the problem with the ministry’s messaging was nor does it say how it was “corrected”.

By midday, the saga came to an end when the ministry announced all schools could open again, effective immediately.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland principal Malcolm Milner said the ministry’s communication created confusion.

The fallout

Malcolm Milner said clear and consistent communication from the ministry would have made all the difference.

“All our decisions were around how can we minimise anxiety for our community. That should be the ministry’s goal as well,” he said.

Mikaere October, principal at Waiheke High School, agreed. He said the ministry’s communication was "confusing", "inconsistent" and “a mess”.

October sent a letter to the ministry on February 1 asking it to reconsider its decision to close Waiheke-based schools.

No roads or infrastructure needed fixing on the island and no students at his school travelled from the mainland, he said.

“It felt like there were calls made on the fly. The [ministry’s order to close schools] came late and after that it was frequent, but it changed so much.”

October said the Government’s call was “frustrating at the time” but he understood it was made under difficult circumstances.

Iona Holsted admitted the ministry's initial communication about school closures “was not as good as we expected of ourselves”.

“Concise and regularly-updated communications is important to all our school/kura and early learning service communities, so they can focus on the safety and wellbeing of their staff, students, and communities,” she said.

SUPPLIED Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education, admitted the ministry's initial communication about school closures “was not as good as we expected of ourselves”.

Holsted said, in emergency situations, decisions needed to respond to risks in real-time and be based on the best available information.

The decision to close schools was based on the need to “reduce traffic on the roads so urgent infrastructure repairs could be undertaken,” she said.

The school closures confusion was just one of many communication misfires following the Auckland floods.

Mayor Wayne Brown was heavily criticised for remaining silent on the Friday night as water flooded Auckland’s streets and families fled rapidly-flooding homes.

The transport agency Waka Kohati also dropped the ball when its social media team clocked off at 7.50pm while cars were flooded on Auckland’s motorways, prompting Transport Minister Wood to publicly tell them to get back online.

An independent review into the response to the Auckland Anniversary floods is underway.