Column: Teaching children about nature is a hoot

Kaipupu Point educator Andrew John knows a thing or two about inspiring the next generation of conservationists.

Marlborough Forest & Bird committee co-chair Andrew John has been sharing his knowledge and love of nature with schoolchildren for over 20 years. He speaks about his work for Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday.

Column: The aim of environmental education is to teach children (and adults) about their special native species and how to protect them. This is best achieved by teaching them as young as possible and making it fun and experiential. As a former teacher, I find this rings true.

I use taxidermied birds and predators which gives children a physical experience. Children frequently say they most appreciated being able hold and stroke the animals.

My experience in environmental education started when I joined Marlborough Forest & Bird in 2002. This led to involvement in birding activities like banding species to monitor their movements.

READ MORE:

* Children learn about Purple Poppy Day and the animals who went to war

* Hundreds of kilograms of rubbish collected from Marlborough beaches

* Iwi returns weed-choked site to native wetland

* Second round of shearwaters introduced to Cape Farewell from Marlborough Sounds



Someone suggested school children would really enjoy banding black-backed gull chicks on the Wairau River. This was a real hoot as the chicks are well camouflaged so finding them was not easy. When spotted, they ran fast and hid under logs and scrub.

The next step is to take the chick to an adult who has banding skills. It pays to ignore defensive ploys like pooing on whoever is holding it. At the end of the day the person with the most poo-laden clothes gets a prize!

Children sharing their experiences with parents often reinforces what they know. Explaining something to others is a good test of what you really understand.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Twice a year nature photographer Rebecca Bowater walks along the Motueka sandspit to photograph bar-tailed godwits, which are among the most travelled birds in the world.

I was impressed when at the end of the day one teacher suggested to her students that they invite their parents into the classroom and explain what they had been doing with the mounted animals. The adults were fascinated.

Presentations at school assemblies is another process that reinforces what children know and having mounted animals as props makes this much easier.

Trips to predator-free reserves like Kaipupu Point Sanctuary allows children to see in practice what they’ve been talking about in the classroom – various trapping devices, the predator-proof fence, all sorts of monitoring techniques.

We also take the opportunity to do some planting with the aim of enhancing the habitat for bird life.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.