Teacher shortage forces Waikato students home

All the Year 10s at Matamata College were asked to stay home on Tuesday (file photo).

A Waikato school had to keep an entire year group home because it didn’t have enough teachers available, and teachers are warning more is ahead as winter looms.

On Monday evening, Matamata College informed parents the Year 10 cohort must learn from home on Tuesday, citing “unavoidable staff absences” and a shortage of relievers.

The college wasn’t the only school short of teachers, said the Post Primary Teachers' Association / Te Wehengarua (PPTA) – and it was bound to get worse if changes weren’t enacted.

Matamata College said its absences were because of “a combination of staff illness, bereavement leave, necessary curriculum-related school trips for education outside the classroom, and important professional learning regarding the curriculum changes”.

READ MORE:

* Fresh teachers strike on table if no agreement reached on pay and conditions

* Plan to abolish streaming from NZ schools by 2030 launched

* Tired and burnt out teachers protest for future of education

* Take five: Why teachers are striking and what it means for parents and students



“There will be no classes running for Year 10 students on site, but their schoolwork will be available online.”

The remote learning was only scheduled for the one day, with students expected to return on Wednesday.

But concerns regarding staff absences and a shortage of relievers came off the back of a nationwide strike, during which up to 50,000 school teachers marched in the streets, calling for better pay and working conditions.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Minister of Education Jan Tinetti addresses teachers outside Parliament during a strike. Video first published March 16 2023.

The Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) is currently in discussion with the Ministry of Education about pay and work conditions for teachers.

PPTA members will vote on whether to hold another day-long strike on Wednesday, March 29.

The heart of the issue was “an absolute shortage of teachers” throughout the country, acting PPTA president Chris Abercrombie said.

They were “very concerned” as it had a flow-on effect for the number of relievers.

“What’s happening is, because there is a general shortage of teachers... there are no relievers because they’ve brought them into schools to teach.”

Not having enough teachers and students having to bear the brunt by working remotely was “not an ideal situation”.

Stuff Staff illness and bereavement leave were among the factors contributing to Matamata College’s dilemma on Tuesday (file photo).

More resourcing and focus was needed on hiring teachers, as well as retention, Abercrombie said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said being a rural school, Matamata College did not have “a large pool of relievers to call on”.

Rostering students to work from was a decision that was not made lightly, however in some cases it was “necessary”, acting central Deputy Secretary Tracey Turner said.

“We are aware the (school board) Board made this decision and communicated with their parent community,” Turner said.

“Nationally, our data indicates that secondary teacher supply this year is expected to be in line with demand, although we acknowledge there will be regional variations and some subject areas where supply of teachers is more challenging.”

Matamata College Board chairperson Craig Alexander said there was a shortage of relievers in their area and sometimes there were simply not enough to cover staff absences.

It was not the board’s preference to have students working at home as they wanted students to access “quality learning” Alexander said.

“Many schools are facing issues around adequate staffing levels,” Alexander said.

“Most parents are supportive and understand that rostering home is only done if necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our students.”

Matamata College said the Year 10 students would be back on site on Wednesday.