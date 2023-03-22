Christopher Luxon said the National Party will “rewrite” New Zealand's school curriculum, if elected.

The National Party will “rewrite” parts of New Zealand’s school curriculum for primary and intermediate tamariki to make sure students are taught the basics.

Christopher Luxon gave the election pledge on Wednesday morning. Speaking on Morning Report, the National leader said the education system is “failing students” and his policy would focus on teaching maths, science, reading and writing.

“We want our kids set up so they actually get the core skills earlier than they should and they are actually set up for success,” he said.

The full policy is called “Teaching The Basics Brilliantly” and will be officially announced on Thursday.

This comes less than a week after the Government’s curriculum refresh – which has been in the works since 2019 – has been opened for feedback.

From March 17 to May 12, educators will have their say on how they want the new primary and intermediate school curriculum to look.

The announcement also comes as New Zealand schools enter into full pilot stages of an updated NCEA curriculum and new literacy and numeracy standards, which also aim to improve students’ maths and writing skills.

When pressed on how the National Party’s policy will differ from the curriculum refresh, Luxon said he would change the timeline on when skills would be taught.

The current system – where one curriculum level spans over several years – lets students slip through the cracks, Luxon said.

“Government is working on a curriculum refresh, but it's also still working on those loose bands spanning multiple years, and we just want to tighten that up and specify the skills and the knowledge that our kids are going to be taught in reading, writing, maths and science every single school year.

“You can’t just leave it to chance over a multi-year period,” he said.

These changes would bring New Zealand into line with other Western countries like Australia and the UK, Luxon said.

“For example, in England and Australia you learn addition and subtraction in year 1. In New Zealand it can be anywhere between years 2 to 5,” Luxon said.

The details of National’s “Teaching The Basics Brilliantly” policy won’t be revealed until Thursday.

“Let’s take stock of where we’re sitting. We’ve got a system that’s failing. It’s been in decline for 30 years. It’s alarming and actually key to our future,” he said.