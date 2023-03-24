New UCOL graduate lives and breathes creativity

Laura Cannon, front right, receives her bachelor of creative media during a UCOL Te Pūkenga graduation ceremony on Friday.

New UCOL te Pūkenga graduate Laura Cannon once thought life as an artist would be too hard, but now she is thriving.

Cannon graduated from UCOL Te Pūkenga at a ceremony at the Regent on Broadway on Friday, one of hundreds of people graduating in March and April.

UCOL was celebrating 2050 new qualifications being awarded to graduates from across its campuses at Manawatū, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, and Whanganui.

Cannon, 28, received a bachelor of creative media, her second degree, but she said she was excited about this graduation because of everything students had been through with Covid-19 recently, and this was a subject she was passionate about.

“I've always been an artist. People have always known me as a creative, as a highly talented artist. I don't believe I’m talented, but that's what they say.

“I always believed you couldn’t make it as an artist, and that you had to make it as a poor artist.”

But people, including her mother, had convinced her otherwise and now she was flourishing.

She said the need for creativity was becoming more and more prominent, and she enjoyed thinking outside the box.

Cannon graduated with her first degree in 2019, a bachelor of arts in education, at Massey University.

She was working towards becoming a primary school teacher, but realised it wasn’t what she wanted to do, so took a break.

A friend recommended studying towards a certificate in arts and design at UCOL, and Cannon fell in love with it.

Her skills were in traditional fine arts, and she did a lot of realism art with coloured pencils, including bird life and animal life.

Her lecturers convinced her to then enrol in the bachelor of creative media, and she said it was one of the best decisions she made.

Cannon said the lecturers and rest of the community at UCOL had been supportive.

“They really work hard, to lift you to be the best creative you can.”

Some of her other study highlights included designing an adoption poster for the SPCA, and working on a large chalk mural outside UCOL’s new workhub building, which opened last year.

Cannon was now working as a graphic designer for Pivot Design in Feilding, and she said she had learnt a lot there.

“I absolutely live and breathe creativity. I’m lucky to have had the opportunity and I’ve embraced it.”

She had also worked with the Square Edge Community Arts.