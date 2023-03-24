Ministry to provide progress update on Palmerston North's new school

The new school will be built on this section on Ruapehu Drive in Palmerston North.

The Ministry of Education is holding public meetings, in late March and April, to report in and consult on a new primary school build in Palmerston North.

Education minister Jan Tinetti announced last month the city would have a new school built for year 1 to 8 pupils on Ruapehu Drive in Summerhill. It will initially be known as Ruapehu Drive School.

The new school will cater for what is a growing area of the city, with many new houses having been built or planned to be built in Summerhill and Aokautere.

The ministry this week advertised a community meeting at the Manawaroa Park Pavilion at 6pm on Wednesday, for people to discuss the project and progress.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North to get new primary school in Summerhill

* Auckland students win campaign for gender-neutral toilets at their school

* Police investigate alleged assault of Rangitīkei pupil, ministry supporting school



The ministry’s head of property Sam Fowler said the meeting would provide an update on the school and was an opportunity for neighbouring residents to provide their thoughts.

Another meeting will be held in April.

“A geotechnical investigation of the site has been completed and planning for the new school is underway,” Fowler said

The ministry’s Central deputy secretary Jocelyn Mikaere said they planned to appoint an establishment school board in June or July.

The establishment board will appoint a principal.

The board will also work with the community and iwi Rangitāne o Manawatū on a new name for the school.